Toastmasters D115
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Toastmasters D115

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Toastmasters D115

About this event

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Division C Area C1, C2, C3 and C4 International and Humorous Speech Contests

333 S Pavilion Center Dr

Las Vegas, NV 89144, USA

Add a donation for Toastmasters D115

$

General Admission
$10

Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for Zeffy, our payment system platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required to complete your registration.


The registration fee for the speech contests are final and cannot be refunded after purchase.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!