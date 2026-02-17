A.R.F! 2026 Accessibility Resource Fair SPONSORS & UNDERWRITERS

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About this event
Thank you, KING TACO A.R.F!
GOLD SPONSOR!
Raffle Donations BY FORECOME.COM
Donated the 2- EBikes and 1- Wheelchair lift/carrier for Raffle
Underwrite the Rollettes
Photo with Rollettes
UNDERWRITTEN BY Service Dog (SD) Sir Beckett
Signage of Underwriting
Photo with Wall Team
Photo with VW Bus
Signage with your Name
Musicians, fabulous!
Signage and Photo with!
Personalized Merch for MobilityDog
Item for you.
Signage with your Name
Signage with your name
Photo of your choice
Signage with your name
Photo
$
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