MobilityDog

Hosted by

MobilityDog

About this event

A.R.F! 2026 Accessibility Resource Fair SPONSORS & UNDERWRITERS

100 Garfield Ave

Pasadena, CA 91101, USA

Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$15,000
  • Benefits:
    • 2-5 minute speaking opportunity
    • 4 promotional social media posts to all MobilityDog social media
    • Special thank you and recognition at the event
    • Personalized social media thank you
    • Logo/Mention in MobilityDog Newsletter for 2026
    • Logo/Mention on MobilityDog website for 2026
Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$10,000

Thank you, KING TACO A.R.F!

GOLD SPONSOR!

  • Benefits:
  • 3 promotional social media posts to all MobilityDog social media
  • Special thank you and recognition at the event
  • Logo/Mention on future event marketing materials
  • Logo/Mention in MobilityDog Newsletter for 2026
  • Logo/Mention on MobilityDog website for 2026
Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$7,500
  • Benefits:
    • 2 promotional social media posts to all MobilityDog social media
    • Social media thank you and recognition at the event
    • Logo on marketing materials (website, signage, program)
    • Mention in MobilityDog Newsletter for 2026
    • Logo/Mention on MobilityDog website for 2026
Bronze item
Bronze
$5,000
  • Benefits:
    • 1 promotional social media posts to all MobilityDog social media
    • Social media thank you and recognition at the event
    • Logo on marketing materials (website, signage, program)
    • Logo/Mention on future event marketing materials
    • Mention on MobilityDog website for 2026
Doggie Treat Sponsor item
Doggie Treat Sponsor
$3,000
  • Benefits:
    • 1 promotional social media posts to all MobilityDog social media
    • Social media thank you and recognition at the event
    • Logo on marketing materials (website, signage, program)
    • Logo/Mention on future event marketing materials
    • Mention on MobilityDog website for 2026
Adaptable Tool Sponsor item
Adaptable Tool Sponsor
$1,000
  • Benefits:
    • Name on marketing materials
    • Social media thank you and recognition at the event
Ruby Sponsor item
Ruby Sponsor
$500
  • Benefits:
    • Social media thank you and recognition at the event
Forecome.Com DONATES RAFFLE item
Forecome.Com DONATES RAFFLE item
Forecome.Com DONATES RAFFLE item
Forecome.Com DONATES RAFFLE
$8,000

Raffle Donations BY FORECOME.COM

Donated the 2- EBikes and 1- Wheelchair lift/carrier for Raffle

Rollettes Performance item
Rollettes Performance item
Rollettes Performance
$5,000

Underwrite the Rollettes

Photo with Rollettes

UNDERWRITTEN BY Service Dog (SD) Sir Beckett

No-Limits Adaptive Climbing Wall item
No-Limits Adaptive Climbing Wall
$4,500

Signage of Underwriting

Photo with Wall Team

VW Van Photo Booth item
VW Van Photo Booth
$2,000

Photo with VW Bus

Signage with your Name

Musicians item
Musicians
$1,500

Musicians, fabulous!

Signage and Photo with!

Merch item
Merch
$1,000

Personalized Merch for MobilityDog

Item for you.

Signage with your Name

Photographers item
Photographers
$750

Signage with your name

Photo of your choice

Decorations item
Decorations
$500

Signage with your name

Photo

Add a donation for MobilityDog

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!