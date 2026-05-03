Arff Agility Club Inc
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Arff Agility Club Inc

About this event

Sales closed

ARFF Agility Club Auction

Pick-up location

291 River Rd, Carlisle, MA 01741, USA

Jump - Triple (includes three 5' bars) item
Jump - Triple (includes three 5' bars)
$75

Starting bid

Max 200 red-yellow triple with hinged wings; jump heights appear to be 8, 12, 16, 22, 26 (no 20"). Condition: Good

Jump - PVC Wing (w/two 5' bars) item
Jump - PVC Wing (w/two 5' bars)
$30

Starting bid

Home made, '21" w x 35” h, gap between uprights large enuf for small dog to go thru. Condition: Fair to good, depending on minor staining, but fully functional. Bidding limited to THREE home-made wings per bidder.

Jump - PVC Wing (w/two 5' bars) item
Jump - PVC Wing (w/two 5' bars)
$30

Starting bid

Home made, '21" w x 35” h, gap between uprights large enuf for small dog to go thru. Condition: Fair to good, depending on minor staining, but fully functional. Bidding limited to THREE home-made wings per bidder.

Jump - PVC Wing (w/two 5' bars) item
Jump - PVC Wing (w/two 5' bars)
$30

Starting bid

Home made, '21" w x 35” h, gap between uprights large enuf for small dog to go thru. Condition: Fair to good, depending on minor staining, but fully functional. Bidding limited to THREE home-made wings per bidder.

Jump - PVC Wingless (w/two 5' bars) item
Jump - PVC Wingless (w/two 5' bars)
$20

Starting bid

Home made, 38", retrofitted with screwed-in jump-cup strips. Condition: Fair to good depending on minor staining. Bidding limited to FOUR wingless jumps (either the Clean Run or the home-made model) per bidder.

Jump - PVC Wingless (w/two 5' bars) item
Jump - PVC Wingless (w/two 5' bars)
$20

Starting bid

Home made, 38", retrofitted with screwed-in jump-cup strips. Condition: Fair to good depending on minor staining. Bidding limited to FOUR wingless jumps (either the Clean Run or the home-made model) per bidder.

Jump - PVC Wingless (w/two 5' bars) item
Jump - PVC Wingless (w/two 5' bars)
$20

Starting bid

Home made, 38", retrofitted with screwed-in jump-cup strips. Condition: Fair to good depending on minor staining. Bidding limited to FOUR wingless jumps (either the Clean Run or the home-made model) per bidder.

Jump - PVC Wingless (w/two 5' bars) item
Jump - PVC Wingless (w/two 5' bars)
$20

Starting bid

Home made, 38", retrofitted with screwed-in jump-cup strips. Condition: Fair to good depending on minor staining. Bidding limited to FOUR wingless jumps (either the Clean Run or the home-made model) per bidder.

Jump - PVC Wingless (w/two 5' bars) item
Jump - PVC Wingless (w/two 5' bars)
$20

Starting bid

Home made, 38", retrofitted with screwed-in jump-cup strips. Condition: Fair to good depending on minor staining. Bidding limited to FOUR wingless jumps (either the Clean Run or the home-made model) per bidder.

Jump - PVC Wingless (w/two 5' bars) item
Jump - PVC Wingless (w/two 5' bars)
$20

Starting bid

Home made, 38", retrofitted with screwed-in jump-cup strips. Condition: Fair to good depending on minor staining. Bidding limited to FOUR wingless jumps (either the Clean Run or the home-made model) per bidder.

Jump - PVC Wingless (w/two 5' bars) item
Jump - PVC Wingless (w/two 5' bars)
$20

Starting bid

Home made, 38", retrofitted with screwed-in jump-cup strips. Condition: Fair to good depending on minor staining. Bidding limited to FOUR wingless jumps (either the Clean Run or the home-made model) per bidder.

Jump - PVC Wingless (w/two 5' bars) item
Jump - PVC Wingless (w/two 5' bars)
$20

Starting bid

Home made, 38", retrofitted with screwed-in jump-cup strips. Condition: Fair to good depending on minor staining. Bidding limited to FOUR wingless jumps (either the Clean Run or the home-made model) per bidder.

Jump - PVC Wingless (w/two 5' bars) item
Jump - PVC Wingless (w/two 5' bars)
$20

Starting bid

Home made, 38", retrofitted with screwed-in jump-cup strips. Condition: Fair to good depending on minor staining. Bidding limited to FOUR wingless jumps (either the Clean Run or the home-made model) per bidder.

Broad Jump item
Broad Jump item
Broad Jump
$150

Starting bid

USDAA w/4 posts and measuring sticks. Condition: Almost new with a piece of tape on one slat slightly pulled up.

Seesaw - M.A.D. item
Seesaw - M.A.D. item
Seesaw - M.A.D.
$150

Starting bid

adjustable height, sanded aluminum. Condition: Fair to good, but works fine

Table item
Table
$75

Starting bid

Blue/Yellow, sanded wood, all sized legs (8, 12, 16, 20, 24). Condition: Practically new

Tunnel - 15' purple item
Tunnel - 15' purple item
Tunnel - 15' purple
$100

Starting bid

purple, 4" pitch, competition grade, minor cracking of material. Condition: Good

Tunnel - 15' royal blue item
Tunnel - 15' royal blue item
Tunnel - 15' royal blue
$50

Starting bid

royal blue, 4" pitch, multiple cracks, one repaired area. Condition: Fair to poor / functional

Soft, pop-up (UPE) tent for crating dog item
Soft, pop-up (UPE) tent for crating dog
$20

Starting bid

Size: large.Condition: Good

Snooker Poles item
Snooker Poles
$20

Starting bid

Wood flags, 1 thru 7, and 4 reds. Condition: Good

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