ARFF Agility Club Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Max 200 red-yellow triple with hinged wings; jump heights appear to be 8, 12, 16, 22, 26 (no 20"). Condition: Good
Starting bid
Home made, '21" w x 35” h, gap between uprights large enuf for small dog to go thru. Condition: Fair to good, depending on minor staining, but fully functional. Bidding limited to THREE home-made wings per bidder.
Starting bid
Home made, '21" w x 35” h, gap between uprights large enuf for small dog to go thru. Condition: Fair to good, depending on minor staining, but fully functional. Bidding limited to THREE home-made wings per bidder.
Starting bid
Home made, '21" w x 35” h, gap between uprights large enuf for small dog to go thru. Condition: Fair to good, depending on minor staining, but fully functional. Bidding limited to THREE home-made wings per bidder.
Starting bid
Home made, 38", retrofitted with screwed-in jump-cup strips. Condition: Fair to good depending on minor staining. Bidding limited to FOUR wingless jumps (either the Clean Run or the home-made model) per bidder.
Starting bid
Home made, 38", retrofitted with screwed-in jump-cup strips. Condition: Fair to good depending on minor staining. Bidding limited to FOUR wingless jumps (either the Clean Run or the home-made model) per bidder.
Starting bid
Home made, 38", retrofitted with screwed-in jump-cup strips. Condition: Fair to good depending on minor staining. Bidding limited to FOUR wingless jumps (either the Clean Run or the home-made model) per bidder.
Starting bid
Home made, 38", retrofitted with screwed-in jump-cup strips. Condition: Fair to good depending on minor staining. Bidding limited to FOUR wingless jumps (either the Clean Run or the home-made model) per bidder.
Starting bid
Home made, 38", retrofitted with screwed-in jump-cup strips. Condition: Fair to good depending on minor staining. Bidding limited to FOUR wingless jumps (either the Clean Run or the home-made model) per bidder.
Starting bid
Home made, 38", retrofitted with screwed-in jump-cup strips. Condition: Fair to good depending on minor staining. Bidding limited to FOUR wingless jumps (either the Clean Run or the home-made model) per bidder.
Starting bid
Home made, 38", retrofitted with screwed-in jump-cup strips. Condition: Fair to good depending on minor staining. Bidding limited to FOUR wingless jumps (either the Clean Run or the home-made model) per bidder.
Starting bid
Home made, 38", retrofitted with screwed-in jump-cup strips. Condition: Fair to good depending on minor staining. Bidding limited to FOUR wingless jumps (either the Clean Run or the home-made model) per bidder.
Starting bid
Home made, 38", retrofitted with screwed-in jump-cup strips. Condition: Fair to good depending on minor staining. Bidding limited to FOUR wingless jumps (either the Clean Run or the home-made model) per bidder.
Starting bid
USDAA w/4 posts and measuring sticks. Condition: Almost new with a piece of tape on one slat slightly pulled up.
Starting bid
adjustable height, sanded aluminum. Condition: Fair to good, but works fine
Starting bid
Blue/Yellow, sanded wood, all sized legs (8, 12, 16, 20, 24). Condition: Practically new
Starting bid
purple, 4" pitch, competition grade, minor cracking of material. Condition: Good
Starting bid
royal blue, 4" pitch, multiple cracks, one repaired area. Condition: Fair to poor / functional
Starting bid
Size: large.Condition: Good
Starting bid
Wood flags, 1 thru 7, and 4 reds. Condition: Good
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!