Arff Agility Club Inc
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Arff Agility Club Inc

About this event

Sales closed

ARFF's Equipment Auction

Pick-up location

291 River Rd, Carlisle, MA 01741, USA

A-Frame - Max200 item
A-Frame - Max200
$350

Starting bid

USDAA, rubberized contact, 2 chains. Condition: Good

A-Frame - Max200 item
A-Frame - Max200
$350

Starting bid

USDAA, rubberized contact, 2 chains. Condition: Good

A-Frame Mover (silver) item
A-Frame Mover (silver)
$150

Starting bid

Works with both ARFF A-Frames, tires flatish but functional. Condition: Good

A-Frame Mover (black) item
A-Frame Mover (black)
$100

Starting bid

Works with ?? Max200, may need new tires. Condition: Fair

Dogwalk - Max200 item
Dogwalk - Max200
$400

Starting bid

USDAA, rubberized contacts, 3 supports, removable legs, adjustable height. Condition: Good

Condition: Good item
Condition: Good item
Condition: Good
$400

Starting bid

USDAA, rubberized contacts (small rubber loss at ends of contacts), 3 supports, removable legs, adjustable height. Condition: Good

Seesaw - M.A.D. item
Seesaw - M.A.D. item
Seesaw - M.A.D.
$150

Starting bid

adjustable height, sanded aluminum. Condition: Fair to good, but works fine

Seesaw - Max200 item
Seesaw - Max200 item
Seesaw - Max200
$200

Starting bid

adjustable height, rubberized aluminum. Condition: Good

Table item
Table
$75

Starting bid

Blue/Yellow, sanded wood, all sized legs (8, 12, 16, 20, 24). Condition: Practically new

Tire w/Stand item
Tire w/Stand
$125

Starting bid

180 breakaway. Condition: Good

Weave Poles - set of 12 item
Weave Poles - set of 12 item
Weave Poles - set of 12
$65

Starting bid

24”-spaced fixed weave poles, white, with 12 poles; base has some rust. The two sets of six are being sold as one set of 12. Condition: Fair

Weave Poles - Channels 24" item
Weave Poles - Channels 24" item
Weave Poles - Channels 24"
$75

Starting bid

1 set mildly rusted, 12 poles, ONLY 11 SLIDERS. Condition: Good

Weave Poles - Channels 24" item
Weave Poles - Channels 24" item
Weave Poles - Channels 24"
$150

Starting bid

1 set, very little rust, 12 poles. Condition: Good

Tunnel - 20' yellow item
Tunnel - 20' yellow
$100

Starting bid

yellow, 4" pitch, competition grade. Condition: Very good

Tunnel - 15' purple item
Tunnel - 15' purple item
Tunnel - 15' purple
$100

Starting bid

purple, 4" pitch, competition grade, minor cracking of material. Condition: Good

Tunnel - 15' dark green item
Tunnel - 15' dark green item
Tunnel - 15' dark green
$75

Starting bid

dark green, 4" pitch, with some small holes, competition grade. Condition: Good

Tunnel - 15' royal blue item
Tunnel - 15' royal blue item
Tunnel - 15' royal blue
$50

Starting bid

royal blue, 4" pitch, multiple cracks, one repaired area. Condition: Fair to poor / functional

Tunnel - 15' dark green item
Tunnel - 15' dark green item
Tunnel - 15' dark green
$75

Starting bid

dark green, 4" pitch, with some small holes, competition grade. Condition: Good

Tunnel - 15' dark green item
Tunnel - 15' dark green
$100

Starting bid

dark green, 4" pitch, competition grade. Condition: Very good

Tunnel - 5' red item
Tunnel - 5' red
$40

Starting bid

red, 6" pitch. Condition: Very good

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