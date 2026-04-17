ARFF's Equipment Auction

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Starting bid
USDAA, rubberized contact, 2 chains. Condition: Good
Starting bid
USDAA, rubberized contact, 2 chains. Condition: Good
Starting bid
Works with both ARFF A-Frames, tires flatish but functional. Condition: Good
Starting bid
Works with ?? Max200, may need new tires. Condition: Fair
Starting bid
USDAA, rubberized contacts, 3 supports, removable legs, adjustable height. Condition: Good
Starting bid
USDAA, rubberized contacts (small rubber loss at ends of contacts), 3 supports, removable legs, adjustable height. Condition: Good
Starting bid
adjustable height, sanded aluminum. Condition: Fair to good, but works fine
Starting bid
adjustable height, rubberized aluminum. Condition: Good
Starting bid
Blue/Yellow, sanded wood, all sized legs (8, 12, 16, 20, 24). Condition: Practically new
Starting bid
180 breakaway. Condition: Good
Starting bid
24”-spaced fixed weave poles, white, with 12 poles; base has some rust. The two sets of six are being sold as one set of 12. Condition: Fair
Starting bid
1 set mildly rusted, 12 poles, ONLY 11 SLIDERS. Condition: Good
Starting bid
1 set, very little rust, 12 poles. Condition: Good
Starting bid
yellow, 4" pitch, competition grade. Condition: Very good
Starting bid
purple, 4" pitch, competition grade, minor cracking of material. Condition: Good
Starting bid
dark green, 4" pitch, with some small holes, competition grade. Condition: Good
Starting bid
royal blue, 4" pitch, multiple cracks, one repaired area. Condition: Fair to poor / functional
Starting bid
dark green, 4" pitch, with some small holes, competition grade. Condition: Good
Starting bid
dark green, 4" pitch, competition grade. Condition: Very good
Starting bid
red, 6" pitch. Condition: Very good
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