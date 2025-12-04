Aria & Origin Silent Auction

Hosted by
Escape to this charming 3-bedroom home set on 4 private acres in Packwood, WA, just 20 minutes from White Pass Ski Area (12 miles from Mt Rainier). The house features a wood-burning fireplace, modern amenities and even a vinyl record collection for a nostalgic touch. After a day of adventure, unwind in the 5-person hot tub under the stars.
The home offers two queen bedrooms plus a twin-over-double bunk bedroom, an open kitchen and living area, and a spacious patio with BBQ. Outdoors, you will enjoy large lawns, wooded privacy, a fire pit, and even a Tesla charger. Whether you’re skiing, relaxing, playing games, or simply soaking in the quiet, this Packwood retreat promises a memorable and rejuvenating stay.
Packwood, WA is located between Mt Rainier to the north and Mount St Helens to the South.
Booking instructions will be emailed to the winner. Expires January 1, 2028.
Est. Retail Value: $985
Enjoy an upscale, custom family portrait experience designed entirely around you. This exclusive session offers a relaxed, personalized photoshoot at the location of your choice (within 50 miles of Portland)—your home, a favorite park, the beach at sunset, or anywhere your family feels most connected.
Sankar and his wife, Patti, will guide you through a seamless and enjoyable experience that highlights your family’s unique bond, creating a blend of both posed and candid moments. With professional direction, and an artistic eye, your portraits will feel natural, elegant, and timeless. Sankar and Patti are seasoned portrait and family photographers whose work has been exhibited, published, and critically recognized.
Whether you’re celebrating a milestone or simply preserving a meaningful moment in your family’s journey, this session delivers magazine-worthy images you’ll treasure for years to come.
Includes:
Perfect for families seeking a sophisticated, heartfelt portrait experience.
Est. Retail Value: $600
Enjoy a rare collection of wines from David Hill Winery in Forest Grove—one of the oldest vineyard sites in the Willamette Valley. This half-case, curated by the winemaker, includes two old-vine Pinot Noirs, two sought-after French whites, Sémillon and Melon de Bourgogne, a barrel-aged Chablis-style Chardonnay, and a crisp Gewürztraminer Rosé, all crafted from vines first planted by wine pioneer Charles Coury.
To complement your wines, we’ve added some delicious pantry essentials including: French balsamic vinegar, Grecian lemon sea salt, Italian olive bruschetta, and rich Belgian chocolates. It’s the perfect pairing for any wine lover or home cook!
The basket will be yours to take home when bidding ends on December 6th!
Est. Retail Value $320
Enjoy an evening of top-notch comedy at Portland’s premier comedy venue, Helium Comedy Club PDX! This package includes 6 General Admission tickets to a “Helium Presents” show, giving you and your friends a night full of laughter, fun, and unforgettable performances. Perfect for date night, a night out with friends, or a special celebration, this gift certificate guarantees a night to remember!
Club Address: 1510 SE 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
Est. Retail Value $308
Enjoy the magic of live theater at Portland Center Stage, one of Portland’s premier performing arts venues! Experience captivating dramas, laugh-out-loud comedies, and unforgettable musicals—perfect for a date night, a night out with friends, or any special occasion. This voucher is valid for 2 tickets to any Main Stage production of the 2025–2026 season and expires May 17, 2026.
Theater Address: 128 NW Eleventh Avenue, Portland, OR 97209
Est. Retail Value $196
Treat yourself—or a loved one—to a delightful experience at Vino, one of Portland’s premier destination for fine wines, craft beers, and artisanal spirits. Whether you’re discovering a new favorite vintage or picking up a special bottle for a celebration, this $100 gift card opens the door to a world of exceptional flavors and expert guidance. Cheers to great tastes and memorable moments!
Vino Address: 137 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
This package also includes an organic cotton Opera in the Park Portland tote bag and a copy of the book How I Lived to Tell The World by Elizabeth Mehren (published by Oregon State University Press in cooperation with The Immigrant Story).
Est. Retail Value $170
