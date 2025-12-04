Aria & Origin Silent Auction

Escape to this charming 3-bedroom home set on 4 private acres in Packwood, WA, just 20 minutes from White Pass Ski Area (12 miles from Mt Rainier). The house features a wood-burning fireplace, modern amenities and even a vinyl record collection for a nostalgic touch. After a day of adventure, unwind in the 5-person hot tub under the stars.





The home offers two queen bedrooms plus a twin-over-double bunk bedroom, an open kitchen and living area, and a spacious patio with BBQ. Outdoors, you will enjoy large lawns, wooded privacy, a fire pit, and even a Tesla charger. Whether you’re skiing, relaxing, playing games, or simply soaking in the quiet, this Packwood retreat promises a memorable and rejuvenating stay.





Packwood, WA is located between Mt Rainier to the north and Mount St Helens to the South.





Booking instructions will be emailed to the winner. Expires January 1, 2028.





Est. Retail Value: $985