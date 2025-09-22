Aria Performing Arts Silent Auction

Starting bid
A gift certificate for 2 hours of free golf. $110.00 value.
Starting bid
10 flights for up to 5 people. $400 Value.
Starting bid
Gift Set & Gift Cards
Starting bid
2 Hours, 1 Lane, 1 Large 1 topping Pizza and shoes for 5 people, and $10 in Arcade Gift Cards. Value is listed at $153.50
Starting bid
This package include a 1 night stay and includes all taxes and resort fees and waterpark passes.
Restrictions:
Sunday-Thursday night only
Restrictions dates also apply. Link below for black out dates.
