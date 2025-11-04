Eaglecrest Wrestling Club

Offered by

Eaglecrest Wrestling Club

About this shop

Arianna Franzoni - Sponsor My Uniform 2025-2026

Custom Singlet item
Custom Singlet
$50

It wouldn’t be a new season without fresh, stylish singlets showing off our 2025–2026 Eaglecrest pride! We can’t wait to hit the mat and show off our new design in action.

Warm up shirts item
Warm up shirts
$50

When we’re not on the mat, our practice gear needs to be just as stylish and durable — built to handle all the sweat, grit, and hard work (and to help us avoid that dreaded ringworm!). Cool, right?

Warm up pants item
Warm up pants
$50

Practice pants that can handle the grind! Durable, sweat-proof, and stylish — perfect for keeping us tough (and ringworm-free) all season long.

EHS Girls Wrestling T-shirt item
EHS Girls Wrestling T-shirt
$30

You can also sponsor my team t-shirt, which I’ll wear proudly around town and at every competition as we represent Eaglecrest and take on cities across the state.

My Season's Dues item
My Season's Dues
$120

Feeling extra generous? Thanks to rising costs and travel expenses (yep, even wrestling isn’t safe from inflation!).

The Ultimate Package item
The Ultimate Package
$300

Don’t feel like shopping? No worries — you can sponsor my singlet, shirts, sweats, and fees in one easy swoop! 🥇

It’s the ultimate “skip the store and still be a hero” move. 😂 Some families prefer to just cover the cost instead of picking items — and it’s honestly the sweetest thing ever.

Thanks for keeping me geared up and ready to wrestle!

Add a donation for Eaglecrest Wrestling Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!