Arise 2026 Conference Registration

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Please enter your student's information to register. If registering multiple siblings, select quantity and enter each child's information separately
Please enter your student's information to register. If registering multiple siblings, select quantity and enter each child's information separately
We are accepting pre-orders of the Arise conference t-shirt!
Afforable, easy-to-read layout of the ESV Bible. 25% off retail pricing!
Robust Study Bible for teens with 12,000 study notes, devotionals and more. 38% off retail pricing!
Sponsor a Student. Change a Story.
As a thank you for your generosity, you’ll receive an exclusive limited-edition Arise hoodie!
Sponsor a Student. Change a Story.
As a thank you for your generosity, you’ll receive an exclusive limited-edition Arise long-sleeve!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!