Hosted by

Immanuel Community Church

About this event

Arise 2026 Conference Registration

2001 Alford Park Dr

Kenosha, WI 53140, USA

Early Registration
$275
Available until Jun 14

Please enter your student's information to register. If registering multiple siblings, select quantity and enter each child's information separately

Regular Registration
$325
Available until Jun 28

Please enter your student's information to register. If registering multiple siblings, select quantity and enter each child's information separately

Arise T-shirt
$20

We are accepting pre-orders of the Arise conference t-shirt!

ESV Economy Bible, Large Print
$6

Afforable, easy-to-read layout of the ESV Bible. 25% off retail pricing!

ESV Teen Study Bible
$25

Robust Study Bible for teens with 12,000 study notes, devotionals and more. 38% off retail pricing!

Sponsor a student - full scholarship
$275

Sponsor a Student. Change a Story.

As a thank you for your generosity, you’ll receive an exclusive limited-edition Arise hoodie!

Sponsor a student - half scholarship
$138

Sponsor a Student. Change a Story.

As a thank you for your generosity, you’ll receive an exclusive limited-edition Arise long-sleeve!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!