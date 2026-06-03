Arise! Booth

About this event
Purchase your copy of Healing from Hidden Abuse for our upcoming 12-week book club.
Together, we will explore the impact of emotional and psychological abuse, learn practical tools for healing, and build a deeper understanding of the recovery journey in a supportive community setting.
Book Club Dates: January 17, 2027 – April 4, 2027
Whether you are currently healing, supporting a loved one, or seeking greater understanding, this book offers valuable insights and encouragement for moving forward.
Purchase your copy of Was It Even Abuse? for our upcoming 12-week book club.
This powerful book helps readers recognize patterns of emotional, verbal, psychological, and other forms of abuse that are often overlooked or minimized. Through guided discussion and reflection, participants will gain clarity, validation, and tools for healing.
Book Club Dates: September 13, 2026 – November 22, 2026
Join us as we learn, grow, and support one another on the journey toward healing and empowerment.
Purchase your copy of the Self-Love Workbook for Women for our upcoming 8-week book club.
This interactive workbook is designed to help women build confidence, practice self-compassion, develop healthy habits, and strengthen their sense of self-worth through guided exercises and reflection.
Book Club Dates: July 12, 2026 – August 30, 2026
Join us as we work together to cultivate self-love, personal growth, and lasting positive change in a supportive and encouraging environment.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!