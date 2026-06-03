Arise! Booth

Purchase your copy of Healing from Hidden Abuse for our upcoming 12-week book club.

Together, we will explore the impact of emotional and psychological abuse, learn practical tools for healing, and build a deeper understanding of the recovery journey in a supportive community setting.

Book Club Dates: January 17, 2027 – April 4, 2027





Whether you are currently healing, supporting a loved one, or seeking greater understanding, this book offers valuable insights and encouragement for moving forward.