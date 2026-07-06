Arise! Healing from Hidden Abuse Book Club

Healing happens in community. Join us for this meaningful 12-week book club as we journey through Healing from Hidden Abuse together.





This book offers hope, practical guidance, and biblical encouragement for those recovering from emotional and psychological abuse. Together we'll explore the healing process, discuss key insights from each chapter, and encourage one another as we move toward greater freedom, confidence, and wholeness.

Whether you're early in your healing journey or continuing the work of recovery, you'll find a welcoming community committed to growth, encouragement, and hope.





Your registration includes:

A copy of Healing from Hidden Abuse

Twelve weekly book club sessions

Guided discussions and reflection

Encouragement and community throughout your healing journey

Food

Childcare

Book Club Dates: January 17, 2027 – April 4, 2027