A torn, wet surface in the foreground is contrasted with the title "Healing from Hidden Abuse" and subtitle "A Journey Through the Stages of Recovery from Psychological Abuse" in the background.
Arise

Hosted by

Arise

About this event

Arise! Healing from Hidden Abuse Book Club

1705 61st Ave

Greeley, CO 80634, USA

Healing from Hidden Abuse Book Club? Book Club item
Healing from Hidden Abuse Book Club? Book Club
$20

Healing happens in community. Join us for this meaningful 12-week book club as we journey through Healing from Hidden Abuse together.


This book offers hope, practical guidance, and biblical encouragement for those recovering from emotional and psychological abuse. Together we'll explore the healing process, discuss key insights from each chapter, and encourage one another as we move toward greater freedom, confidence, and wholeness.

Whether you're early in your healing journey or continuing the work of recovery, you'll find a welcoming community committed to growth, encouragement, and hope.


Your registration includes:

  • A copy of Healing from Hidden Abuse
  • Twelve weekly book club sessions
  • Guided discussions and reflection
  • Encouragement and community throughout your healing journey
  • Food
  • Childcare

Book Club Dates: January 17, 2027 – April 4, 2027

Add a donation for Arise

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!