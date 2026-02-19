Arise Women's Retreat

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About this event
Your registration includes a two-night stay in a beautiful, intimate retreat setting, in-depth training on discovering and walking in your God-given purpose, clear next steps for your calling, and powerful activation sessions. You’ll also enjoy meals, intentional activities, meaningful connection, and exclusive retreat swag curated just for you.
Purpose Sponsorship Pass includes a sponsorship ticket, you’re not only securing your own retreat experience—you’re also sponsoring another woman to attend. Your generosity covers both registrations, giving someone else the opportunity to be refreshed, equipped, and activated in her purpose. Your giving is more than a gift; it’s the first step in empowering lives and advancing God’s Kingdom together.
Early Bird Registration
Secure your seat at a special discounted rate for a limited time. Early Bird registration includes the full two-night retreat experience—lodging, meals, in-depth purpose training, activation sessions, activities, and exclusive swag. Reserve your place early and step into a weekend designed to refresh, equip, and launch you into your God-given calling.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!