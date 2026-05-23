Arizona Chamber Music Weekend Preformed Group Participant Fee

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About this event
This fee is applicable to those participants that initially registered as a preformed group.
Includes participation in the full three-day Arizona Chamber Music Weekend experience, including ensemble placement, professional coaching sessions, rehearsals, and the final performance. This fee helps support facility costs, music preparation, faculty coaching, and production expenses associated with the event.
$
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