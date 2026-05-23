Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra

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Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra

About this event

Arizona Chamber Music Weekend Preformed Group Participant Fee

8600 E Anderson Dr

Scottsdale, AZ 85255, USA

Preformed Group Participant Fee
$250

This fee is applicable to those participants that initially registered as a preformed group.


Includes participation in the full three-day Arizona Chamber Music Weekend experience, including ensemble placement, professional coaching sessions, rehearsals, and the final performance. This fee helps support facility costs, music preparation, faculty coaching, and production expenses associated with the event.

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