Arizona Chamber Music Weekend Scholarship Recipients

Arizona Chamber Music Weekend is committed to ensuring that financial circumstances do not prevent musicians from participating. Participants requesting scholarship assistance are invited to select a payment amount that reflects what they are currently able to contribute toward the experience. We ask musicians to thoughtfully self-assess their level of need so that available scholarship support can help make this opportunity accessible to as many participants as possible. All requests will be handled respectfully and confidentially, and no qualified participant will be turned away due to financial hardship.





Includes participation in the full three-day Arizona Chamber Music Weekend experience, including ensemble placement, professional coaching sessions, rehearsals, and the final performance. This fee helps support facility costs, music preparation, faculty coaching, and production expenses associated with the event.