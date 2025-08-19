Arizona Hawks 2025 AFL Grand Final Party and Fundraiser

2401 S Wilson St

Tempe, AZ 85282, USA

Regular Entry - Adult
$40

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Regular Entry - 18 to 20 years old
$30

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Regular Entry - Child under 18 years old
$20

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

"Get Another Crack" at Footy Skills
$10

Gives the ticket holder another chance at one of the footy skills competitions. This ticket does not grant entry to the event nor provide access to other amenities.

Single Pick-a-Prize Raffle Ticket
$5

Gives you a single Pick-a-Prize Raffle ticket to be used on the night of the event. See other ticket options for discounted bundles of 5 tickets or 15 tickets. This ticket does not grant entry to the event nor provide access to other amenities.

5 Ticket Bundle Pick-a-Prize Raffle Tickets
$20

Gives you a Five Ticket Bundle of Pick-a-Prize Raffle tickets to be used on the night of the event. See other ticket options for discounted bundles of 15 tickets. This ticket does not grant entry to the event nor provide access to other amenities.

15 Ticket Bundle Pick-a-Prize Raffle Tickets
$50

Gives you a Fifteen Ticket Bundle of Pick-a-Prize Raffle tickets to be used on the night of the event. This ticket does not grant entry to the event nor provide access to other amenities.

Point Squares
$5

Buys you one square in the AFL Points Square game. This ticket does not grant entry to the event nor provide access to other amenities.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing