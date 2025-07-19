Arizona IndoFest 2025

2051 N Arizona Ave

Chandler, AZ 85225, USA

Namesake Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The Namesake Sponsorship will give you the naming rights to the event. The minimum sponsorship requirement is $10,000. In addition to naming rights, the NAMESAKE sponsor will receive the following benefits:

  • Exclusive naming rights for the event (e.g., "[Sponsor Name] presents Arizona IndoFest 2025")
  • Premier logo placement (extra large size) on all event materials, website, and social media (15inch x 15inch)
  • Prime booth space at the event (if applicable)
  • Featured acknowledgment in press releases, media promotions, and event signage
  • 4 Complimentary VIP Gala invitations
  • Two 30-second video spot on the ad loop during the event
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

The Platinum Sponsorship will give you booth space to promote your organization and business in both the Expo and the Gala. The minimum sponsorship requirement is $5,000. The PLATINUM sponsor will receive the following additional benefits:

  • Logo placement (large size) on event materials, website, and social media
  • Booth space at the event (if applicable)
  • Acknowledgment in press releases and media promotions
  • 2 complimentary Gala invitations
  • One 30-second video spot on the ad loop during the event
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

The Gold Sponsorship will give you booth space to promote your organization and business during the Expo. The minimum sponsorship requirement is $2,500. The GOLD sponsor will receive the following additional benefits:

  • Logo placement (medium size) on select event materials and social media
  • Booth space at the EXPO (if applicable)
  • Mention by MC during the event
  • 2 complimentary Gala invitations
  • One 15-second video spot on the ad loop during the event
Silver Sponsor
$1,500

The Silver Sponsorship will give your organization or business to be recognized by the MC during the Expo. The minimum sponsorship requirement is $1,500. The SILVER sponsor will receive the following additional benefits:

  • Logo placement (small size) on digital promotions
  • Mention by MC during the event
Community Partner
$500

As our community partners, your name or organization or local small business would be included in select marketing materials. No logo will be included.

