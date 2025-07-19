Arizona IndoFest 2025

The Platinum Sponsorship will give you booth space to promote your organization and business in both the Expo and the Gala. The minimum sponsorship requirement is $5,000. The PLATINUM sponsor will receive the following additional benefits:

Logo placement (large size) on event materials, website, and social media

Booth space at the event (if applicable)

Acknowledgment in press releases and media promotions

2 complimentary Gala invitations

One 30-second video spot on the ad loop during the event