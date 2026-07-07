In the foreground, a collection of merchandise including a hat, mug, water bottle, stickers, a pin, a pen, and a wristband are displayed, while in the background, a white t-shirt and a navy hoodie, all featuring the "Arizona Mad Moms" logo, are laid out against a bright green surface.
Mad Moms Services And Educational Fund

Offered by

Mad Moms Services And Educational Fund

About this shop

Arizona Mad Moms Shop

Pick-up location

1000 W Vista Bonita Dr, Suite B-104, Phoenix, Arizona, 85027

T-shirt item
T-shirt
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

The iconic Arizona Mad Moms white T-shirt—a symbol of hope, advocacy, and standing together for families affected by serious mental illness.

Yeti Tumbler item
Yeti Tumbler
$49.95

YETI Laser Engraved 20 oz. Rambler Insulated Tumbler with MagSlider Lid

0
Stanley Tumbler item
Stanley Tumbler
$52.50

Stanley Laser Engraved 30 oz. Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

0
Hoodie item
Hoodie
$39.95

Gildan DryBlend 50/50 Pullover Hoodie

Mug item
Mug
$12.50

11 oz. Ceramic Mug

0
Backpack item
Backpack
$67.95

Port Authority Impact Tech 15" Computer Backpack

0
Backpack in Color item
Backpack in Color
$48.90

Port Authority Modern Twill 16" Computer Backpack

0
Ball Cap item
Ball Cap
$23.50

Valucap Bio-Washed Hat - Embroidered

0
Gray Wolf Stress Reliever item
Gray Wolf Stress Reliever
$8.95

Gray wolf stress reliever

0
Coaster - Ceramic item
Coaster - Ceramic
$8.50

Full Color Round Ceramic Coaster

0
Magnet item
Magnet
$4.85

Full Color 2.5" x 2.6" T-shirt Mini Refrigerator Magnet

0
Coaster - Acrylic item
Coaster - Acrylic
$7.95

Square Acrylic Coaster

0
Backpack - Clear item
Backpack - Clear
$25

Rally Clear Backpack

0
Coaster - Bamboo item
Coaster - Bamboo
$23.50

Laser Engraved Bamboo Coasters (Set of 4)

0
Koozie item
Koozie
$2.50

Full Color Koozie® britePix® Collapsible Can Cooler

0
Cell Phone Card Holder item
Cell Phone Card Holder
$4.25

Cell phone silicone cling wallet

0
Grocery Shopping Bag item
Grocery Shopping Bag
$5

Grocery Tote

0
Cell Phone Ring Holder item
Cell Phone Ring Holder
$7.50

The Twister, cell phone ring holder and stand

0
Add a donation for Mad Moms Services And Educational Fund

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!