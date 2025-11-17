WIN $1000 IN DEWALT TOOLS!

Hosted by
About this raffle
Support the Day of Giving and bring Christmas to those who may not otherwise be able to enjoy the holiday!
Forget the fact you can win $1000.00 in DeWalt Tools...you are helping those who need it!
Donate $60.00 and receive 5 tickets to WIN big!
What? Big chance of winning an awesome tool package AND make kids smile? WIN - WIN!
Increase your chances of winning with more tickets! 10 tickets for $100.00 maximizes your donation and gives you the most opportunities to WIN big!
This is the best opportunity to support the cause and give you PLENTY of chances to win!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!