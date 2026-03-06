Arizona Psychedelic Society

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Arizona Psychedelic Society

About the memberships

Arizona Psychedelic Society's Memberships

Community Membership
$60

Valid until June 3, 2027

This membership level will grant you a 10% discount on APS paid events, early access to annual conference tickets, invitations to occasional member only gatherings, and (optional) magnetic member name tag upon request

Mycelium Membership
$120

Valid until June 3, 2027

This membership level will grant you a 20% discount on APS paid events, one free paid event per year, priority access to limited-capacity events and workshops, early access to annual conference tickets, invitations to occasional member only gatherings, and (optional) magnetic member name tag upon request

Advocate Membership
$250

Valid until June 3, 2027

This membership level will grant you a 20% discount on APS paid events, one free paid event per year, priority access to limited-capacity events and workshops, free ticket to the annual conference, invitations to occasional member only gatherings, Recognition as a supporting member of APS on conference materials and our website, and (optional) magnetic member name tag upon request

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