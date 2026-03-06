Arizona Psychedelic Society's Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until June 3, 2027
This membership level will grant you a 10% discount on APS paid events, early access to annual conference tickets, invitations to occasional member only gatherings, and (optional) magnetic member name tag upon request
Valid until June 3, 2027
This membership level will grant you a 20% discount on APS paid events, one free paid event per year, priority access to limited-capacity events and workshops, early access to annual conference tickets, invitations to occasional member only gatherings, and (optional) magnetic member name tag upon request
Valid until June 3, 2027
This membership level will grant you a 20% discount on APS paid events, one free paid event per year, priority access to limited-capacity events and workshops, free ticket to the annual conference, invitations to occasional member only gatherings, Recognition as a supporting member of APS on conference materials and our website, and (optional) magnetic member name tag upon request
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