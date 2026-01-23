Arizona Tap Association, Inc.'s Dancewear Resale Shop

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Black with silver speckles, Size 4 Adult, Lululemon, Padded, Used in Good Condition, item#000
Black, Size Adult M, off-brand, like new, padded, item#72.
Black, Size Small Women's, off-brand, new, item#70
Bike Shorts
Brand: Five
Color: Light Teal/Mint Green
Size: XS
Item#: 50
Bike Shorts
Brand: Jo Jax
Color: Cobalt Blue
Size: XSA
Item#: 254
Bike Shorts
Brand: Jo Jax
Color: Yellow
Size: SA
Item#: 235
Bike Shorts
Brand: Jo Jax
Color: Pink
Size: XSA
Item#: 234
Bike Shorts
Brand: Jo Jax
Color: Green
Size: XSA
Item#: 264
Bike Shorts
Brand: Jo Jax
Color: Aqua Blue
Size: SA
Item# 266
Bike Shorts - Used
Brand: Lululemon
Color: Green
Size: 2
Item#: 248
Black, Size M adult, active8, used, item #52
Black, XS, Capezio, like new, item#268
Black, Size 160/XS adult, off-brand, like new, item#261
Navy Blue, Size M Women's, Off-Brand sports wear, gently used/like new, item#54
Black shiny, size 14A, off-brand, new, item #253
Briefs
Brand: Tiger Friday
Color: Pink
Size: Adult X-Small
Item#: 263
Briefs
Brand: Five
Color: Light Blue/Teal
Size: XS
Item#:255
Briefs
Brand: Tiger Friday
Color: Blue/Teal
Size: Adult Small
Item#: 256
Black, Size small adult, Bellecarrie, New, Item#267
Silver, Size M/L Women's, Off-Brand, New, Item#265
Leo
Brand: Balera - Like new
Color: Gold Shiny
Size: MC
Leo
Brand: Cat & Jack
Color: Tie dye Purple/Yellow/Orange
Size: XS
Lace Top Leo
Off-Brand - New
Color: Pink
Size: M
Item#: 007
Leo
Brand: Mirella - New
Color: Red
Size: S
Item#: 214
Leo
Brand: Bloch - New
Color: Navy
Size: S
Item#: 264
Tan, Size 170/adult M/L, New, item#213
Tan, Size 170/adult M/L, New, item#226
Size MA, Black, Item#57
Contemporary Shirt
Catalog
Color: Grey
Size: YXS
Item: 293
Shirt
Brand: Typha
Color: Tan/Sheer/Orange Collar
Size: S
Has a matching skirt, see below.
Shirt
Brand: Typha
Color: Tan/Sheer
Size: OS
Item#: NWT
Leggings/Yoga Pants
Brand: Lululemon
Color: White/Grey
Size: 2
Item#: 189
Red Fringe Ballroom Pants
Size: Medium
Red Hip Hop Dance Pants
Off-Brand
Size: Small
Item#000
$
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