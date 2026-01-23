Arizona Tap Association, Inc.

Offered by

Arizona Tap Association, Inc.

About this shop

Arizona Tap Association, Inc.'s Dancewear Resale Shop

Sports Bra item
Sports Bra item
Sports Bra
$25

Black with silver speckles, Size 4 Adult, Lululemon, Padded, Used in Good Condition, item#000

Sports Bra item
Sports Bra item
Sports Bra
$10

Black, Size Adult M, off-brand, like new, padded, item#72.

Sports Bra item
Sports Bra item
Sports Bra
$10

Black, Size Small Women's, off-brand, new, item#70

Bike Shorts item
Bike Shorts item
Bike Shorts
$25

Bike Shorts

Brand: Five

Color: Light Teal/Mint Green

Size: XS

Item#: 50

Bike Shorts item
Bike Shorts item
Bike Shorts
$25

Bike Shorts

Brand: Jo Jax

Color: Cobalt Blue

Size: XSA

Item#: 254

Bike Shorts item
Bike Shorts item
Bike Shorts
$25

Bike Shorts

Brand: Jo Jax

Color: Yellow

Size: SA

Item#: 235

Bike Shorts item
Bike Shorts item
Bike Shorts
$25

Bike Shorts

Brand: Jo Jax

Color: Pink

Size: XSA

Item#: 234

Bike Shorts item
Bike Shorts item
Bike Shorts
$25

Bike Shorts

Brand: Jo Jax

Color: Green

Size: XSA

Item#: 264

Bike Shorts item
Bike Shorts item
Bike Shorts
$25

Bike Shorts

Brand: Jo Jax

Color: Aqua Blue

Size: SA

Item# 266


Bike Shorts item
Bike Shorts item
Bike Shorts
$25

Bike Shorts - Used

Brand: Lululemon

Color: Green

Size: 2

Item#: 248

Booty Shorts item
Booty Shorts item
Booty Shorts
$5

Black, Size M adult, active8, used, item #52

Booty Shorts item
Booty Shorts item
Booty Shorts
$25

Black, XS, Capezio, like new, item#268

Booty Shorts item
Booty Shorts item
Booty Shorts
$10

Black, Size 160/XS adult, off-brand, like new, item#261

Booty Shorts item
Booty Shorts item
Booty Shorts
$5

Navy Blue, Size M Women's, Off-Brand sports wear, gently used/like new, item#54

Dance/Gymnastics Shorts item
Dance/Gymnastics Shorts item
Dance/Gymnastics Shorts
$10

Black shiny, size 14A, off-brand, new, item #253

Briefs item
Briefs item
Briefs
$25

Briefs

Brand: Tiger Friday

Color: Pink

Size: Adult X-Small

Item#: 263

Briefs item
Briefs item
Briefs
$25

Briefs

Brand: Five

Color: Light Blue/Teal

Size: XS

Item#:255

Briefs item
Briefs item
Briefs
$25

Briefs

Brand: Tiger Friday

Color: Blue/Teal

Size: Adult Small

Item#: 256

Briefs item
Briefs item
Briefs
$10

Black, Size small adult, Bellecarrie, New, Item#267

Briefs item
Briefs item
Briefs
$10

Silver, Size M/L Women's, Off-Brand, New, Item#265

Leo item
Leo item
Leo
$10

Leo

Brand: Balera - Like new

Color: Gold Shiny

Size: MC



Leo item
Leo item
Leo item
Leo
$5

Leo

Brand: Cat & Jack

Color: Tie dye Purple/Yellow/Orange

Size: XS


Leo item
Leo item
Leo
$15

Lace Top Leo

Off-Brand - New

Color: Pink

Size: M

Item#: 007


Leo item
Leo item
Leo item
Leo
$10

Leo

Brand: Mirella - New

Color: Red

Size: S

Item#: 214

Leo item
Leo item
Leo item
Leo
$25

Leo

Brand: Bloch - New

Color: Navy

Size: S

Item#: 264

Leo item
Leo item
Leo
$10

Tan, Size 170/adult M/L, New, item#213

Leo item
Leo item
Leo
$10

Tan, Size 170/adult M/L, New, item#226

Booty Shorts item
Booty Shorts
$5

Size MA, Black, Item#57

Contemporary Shirt item
Contemporary Shirt item
Contemporary Shirt
$15

Contemporary Shirt

Catalog

Color: Grey

Size: YXS

Item: 293

Shirt item
Shirt item
Shirt
$30

Shirt

Brand: Typha

Color: Tan/Sheer/Orange Collar

Size: S

Has a matching skirt, see below.

Skirt item
Skirt item
Skirt item
Skirt
$30

Shirt

Brand: Typha

Color: Tan/Sheer

Size: OS

Item#: NWT


Leggings/Yoga Pants item
Leggings/Yoga Pants item
Leggings/Yoga Pants item
Leggings/Yoga Pants
$30

Leggings/Yoga Pants

Brand: Lululemon

Color: White/Grey

Size: 2

Item#: 189


Ballroom Pants item
Ballroom Pants item
Ballroom Pants item
Ballroom Pants
$15

Red Fringe Ballroom Pants

Size: Medium

Pants item
Pants item
Pants item
Pants
$15

Red Hip Hop Dance Pants

Off-Brand

Size: Small

Item#000

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