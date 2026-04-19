Where The M.A.G.I.C. Happens Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
2200 N. Scottsdale Rd. Suite Y, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, USA
Starting bid
Hot Yoga University (HYU)
2501 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
5 Days of Classes $100.00
LMNT Electrolyte Drink Mix $14.00
Manduka Sweat Towel $46.00
Manduka Headband $60.00
Basket $5.00
Value: $225.00
Plus
Sole Pedicures
Located in:
Amici Salon Studio
10235 N Scottsdale Rd,
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Phone Number: 480-233-1800
Gift Certificate Values
Child's Pedicure $35.00
Adult Pedicure $75.00
Value: $110
Total Value: $335.00
Starting bid
AZ Diamondbacks Baseball Game Tickets
Plus a signed ball from Merrill Kelly.
Two Tickets for
AZ Diamondbacks vs. LA Dodgers
Saturday, August 8, 2026
Time: 5:10pm
Section 124.
Game ticket Value $450
Signed ball $95
Total value: $545
Starting bid
AZ Diamondbacks Certificate for 4 Baseline Reserve Tickets at one (1) 2026 Arizona Diamondbacks regular season home game at Chase Field.
The bearer will receive 4 Baseline Reserve Tickets to a 2026 regular season home game of their choice. Subject to blackout dates including 3/30, 5/10, 6/21, 7/4, 8/8, 9/18, 9/19, 9/20. Postseason games not available. Subject to availability. Vouchers can be redeemed beginning Monday, March 9, 2026, through Friday, September 20, 2026. Vouchers will expire at the conclusion of the 2026 regular season. Food and beverages are not included with this certificate. This certificate has no cash value and is nonnegotiable.
The item has a value of $236. Please note that the game date mentioned in the certificate is subject to availability, and blackout dates can change at any time.
Plus
Lou Malnati's Pizzeria $25 virtual gift card. The winner will be emailed the virtual gift card.
Total Value: $261.00
Starting bid
Total Wine & More
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store.
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Total Value - $600
Recipient to be given the original certificate for redemption policy.
Starting bid
The Wigwam
300 East Wigwam Blvd
Litchfield Park AZ 85340
https://wigwamarizona.com/
One Night Complimentary Stay in a Garden Room with Breakfast for Two Donation Terms and Conditions: This certificate includes room, tax and resort fee charges for a (1) one night stay in a Garden Room for two people, with breakfast for two. Please understand that all other incidental charges, i.e. meals, gratuity, alcoholic beverages and telephone will be the bearer's responsibility. Reservations must be made in advance and are subject to availability including blackout dates, special events, and holidays. Certificates are not valid for stays in February or March. Voucher will be provided to the winner.
Value: $425
Plus
OdySea Aquarium
9500 E Via De Ventura, Ste A-100
Scottsdale, AZ 85256-2734
Two OdySea Aquarium Adult Admission Tickets (one time visit). Expires 4/23/2027.
Value: $107.94
Total Value: $532.94
Starting bid
Lane Park 5 Game Cards (Family pass)
7232 E. First Street in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale
House Rules
Sip. Savor. Score.
5 Game Cards (Family pass): 1-hour of free game play
“Bar Style” Ice Curling venue
Experiential games include: Duckpin Bowling, a variation of standard 10-pin bowling, ten Axe Throwing lanes, Ice Curling on four lanes of a real ice rink, Sapo, Peruvian coin tossing, Carrom, a tabletop game of Indian origin, that mixes elements of billiards with small pucks on a square table and Sub Soccer, an under the table soccer ball game that guests can kick into goals built into the seats as well as a variety of unique free small tabletop games that can be brought to the table by your server.
Value: $150.00
Plus
Chipotle Two Entrees & Queso
Two Entree Cards and One Chips & Queso Card expires 2/31/2026.
Value $25.00
Total Value $175
Starting bid
Desert Botanical Garden Family Pass
1201 N. Galvin Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Pass is valid for a one-time complimentary general admission entry for 2 adults and 2 youth. It is not valid for ticketed events such as Luminaria, Music in the Garden, Loteria, etc.
Value $119.00
Plus
OHSO Brewery + Distillery
Gift Card
Dog Friendly Restaurant
Six Valley Locations
Value: $30
Total Value: $149.00
Starting bid
Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort
7500 E. Double Ranch Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
One night Stay with Breakfast for two.
Expires: 6/30/2027
Value: $500
Plus
Texas Roadhouse Basket
-A Dinner for Two certificate (valued at $30)
-A free appetizer card
-TXRH steak sauce and seasoning
-Additional TXRH merchandise
Value: $75.00
Total Value: $575.00
Starting bid
Super Star Car Wash 1-year Super Protect Unlimited Car Wash Membership.
Value $400.00
Plus
Black Rock Coffee Bar
Gift Card
Value $50.00
Total Value: $450.00
Starting bid
The Phoenix Symphony 2-Classics/Pops vouchers for our 26/27 Season.
Value: $178
Plus
Dinner at Fox Restaurants Concepts
Gift Card
Value: ____
Total Value: _____
Starting bid
Arizona Cardinals Autographed Football by Player #97 Walter Nolan (NFL Official Size Wilson Football). Certificate of Authenticity Included.
Plus
$100.00 in Gift Cards for sporty shopping at Scheels.
Total Value: $350.00
Starting bid
Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas
6333 N. Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Two night stay with breakfast for two
Valid 12/01/2025 - 12/01/2026
Value: $550.00
Plus
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants Wine Tasting
Cooper's Hawk Lux Wine Tasting for Four allows for a group of four people to enjoy a Lux wine tasting of Cooper Hawk's Wine. Also includes a gourmet chocolate truffle.
Valid at any Cooper’s Hawk Locations (Scottsdale, Gilbert, or Surprise). Tasting room only. No Tasting reservation necessary.
Value: $52.00
Total Value: $602
Starting bid
Curtain Call Photography Gift Certificate
Dance Photography
One-hour Outdoor Session
Expires: 12/31/2028
Value: $250.00
Plus
Starting bid
Bundle x Joy - Dog Wellness Products
Unleash a Heathier Gut
Latina Founded. 3% Give Back to Women Entrepreneurs. Allergy Friendly Products.
-Dog Toys: Dog Mom Pillow (Cuddle and Play), Purple Tennis Ball, I Love Mom (Crinkle and Squeak).
-Food Supplement for Dogs: Probiotic & Prebiotic Daily Boost
-Dog Treats: Ride & Vibe Salmon Superfood Jerky Bars
-Food for Adult Dogs: Vibrant Wild-Caught Salmon Recipe with Superfoods
-Dog & Owner: Pastel rainbow leash with matching rainbow scrunchie for owner.
-Coupon: Save 40% on your first subscription
Value: $150.00
Starting bid
Local Small Business Basket
-Tired Teacher Cozy Classroom: Two fitted tank tops
-Honey Moon Drip: handmade polymer clay and leather pressed keychain & handmade polymer clay sunflower earrings
-Ever Mine Permanent Jewelry: dancer theme bag charm
-Woods Home: all natural candle set and room spray bundle
-Topped With Love: small round 8-10 person cake
-Prickly Provisions: a car diffuser
Value: $177.00
Starting bid
Fun times with our very own Filippo Marson at Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Chandler. Winner and two guests will enjoy a 90-minute jump session with Filippo.
1095 S. Arizona Ave.
Chandler, AZ 85286
Total Value: Priceless
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!