Where The M.A.G.I.C. Happens Silent Auction

AZ Diamondbacks Certificate for 4 Baseline Reserve Tickets at one (1) 2026 Arizona Diamondbacks regular season home game at Chase Field.





The bearer will receive 4 Baseline Reserve Tickets to a 2026 regular season home game of their choice. Subject to blackout dates including 3/30, 5/10, 6/21, 7/4, 8/8, 9/18, 9/19, 9/20. Postseason games not available. Subject to availability. Vouchers can be redeemed beginning Monday, March 9, 2026, through Friday, September 20, 2026. Vouchers will expire at the conclusion of the 2026 regular season. Food and beverages are not included with this certificate. This certificate has no cash value and is nonnegotiable.





The item has a value of $236. Please note that the game date mentioned in the certificate is subject to availability, and blackout dates can change at any time.





Plus





Lou Malnati's Pizzeria $25 virtual gift card. The winner will be emailed the virtual gift card.





Total Value: $261.00