Arizona Tap Association, Inc.

Hosted by

Arizona Tap Association, Inc.

About this event

Where The M.A.G.I.C. Happens Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2200 N. Scottsdale Rd. Suite Y, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, USA

Self Care Basket: Yoga and Pedi's item
Self Care Basket: Yoga and Pedi's item
Self Care Basket: Yoga and Pedi's item
Self Care Basket: Yoga and Pedi's
$80

Starting bid

Hot Yoga University (HYU)

2501 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ  85257

5 Days of Classes $100.00

LMNT Electrolyte Drink Mix $14.00

Manduka Sweat Towel $46.00

Manduka Headband $60.00

Basket $5.00

Value: $225.00


Plus

Sole Pedicures

Located in:

Amici Salon Studio 

10235 N Scottsdale Rd, 

Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Phone Number: 480-233-1800

Gift Certificate Values

Child's Pedicure $35.00

Adult Pedicure $75.00

Value: $110


Total Value: $335.00

AZ Diamondbacks vs. LA Dodgers & Signed Player Baseball item
AZ Diamondbacks vs. LA Dodgers & Signed Player Baseball item
AZ Diamondbacks vs. LA Dodgers & Signed Player Baseball item
AZ Diamondbacks vs. LA Dodgers & Signed Player Baseball
$125

Starting bid

AZ Diamondbacks Baseball Game Tickets

Plus a signed ball from Merrill Kelly.


Two Tickets for

AZ Diamondbacks vs. LA Dodgers

Saturday, August 8, 2026

Time: 5:10pm

Section 124.


Game ticket Value $450

Signed ball $95


Total value: $545



AZ Diamondbacks & Pizza Night Out item
AZ Diamondbacks & Pizza Night Out item
AZ Diamondbacks & Pizza Night Out item
AZ Diamondbacks & Pizza Night Out
$65

Starting bid

AZ Diamondbacks Certificate for 4 Baseline Reserve Tickets at one (1) 2026 Arizona Diamondbacks regular season home game at Chase Field.


The bearer will receive 4 Baseline Reserve Tickets to a 2026 regular season home game of their choice. Subject to blackout dates including 3/30, 5/10, 6/21, 7/4, 8/8, 9/18, 9/19, 9/20. Postseason games not available. Subject to availability. Vouchers can be redeemed beginning Monday, March 9, 2026, through Friday, September 20, 2026. Vouchers will expire at the conclusion of the 2026 regular season. Food and beverages are not included with this certificate. This certificate has no cash value and is nonnegotiable.


The item has a value of $236. Please note that the game date mentioned in the certificate is subject to availability, and blackout dates can change at any time. 


Plus


Lou Malnati's Pizzeria $25 virtual gift card. The winner will be emailed the virtual gift card.


Total Value: $261.00

Private Wine Class for 20 item
Private Wine Class for 20 item
Private Wine Class for 20 item
Private Wine Class for 20
$150

Starting bid

Total Wine & More


Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store.


Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. 


Total Value - $600


Recipient to be given the original certificate for redemption policy.


Weekend Adventures: Resort & Aquarium item
Weekend Adventures: Resort & Aquarium item
Weekend Adventures: Resort & Aquarium item
Weekend Adventures: Resort & Aquarium
$150

Starting bid

The Wigwam
300 East Wigwam Blvd
Litchfield Park AZ 85340
https://wigwamarizona.com/


One Night Complimentary Stay in a Garden Room with Breakfast for Two Donation Terms and Conditions: This certificate includes room, tax and resort fee charges for a (1) one night stay in a Garden Room for two people, with breakfast for two. Please understand that all other incidental charges, i.e. meals, gratuity, alcoholic beverages and telephone will be the bearer's responsibility. Reservations must be made in advance and are subject to availability including blackout dates, special events, and holidays. Certificates are not valid for stays in February or March. Voucher will be provided to the winner.

Value: $425


Plus


OdySea Aquarium

9500 E Via De Ventura, Ste A-100

Scottsdale, AZ 85256-2734 


Two OdySea Aquarium Adult Admission Tickets (one time visit). Expires 4/23/2027.


Value: $107.94


Total Value: $532.94



Ice Curling & Queso item
Ice Curling & Queso item
Ice Curling & Queso item
Ice Curling & Queso
$50

Starting bid

Lane Park 5 Game Cards (Family pass)

7232 E. First Street in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale


House Rules

Sip. Savor. Score.

5 Game Cards (Family pass): 1-hour of free game play

“Bar Style” Ice Curling venue


Experiential games include: Duckpin Bowling, a variation of standard 10-pin bowling, ten Axe Throwing lanes, Ice Curling on four lanes of a real ice rink, Sapo, Peruvian coin tossing, Carrom, a tabletop game of Indian origin, that mixes elements of billiards with small pucks on a square table and Sub Soccer, an under the table soccer ball game that guests can kick into goals built into the seats as well as a variety of unique free small tabletop games that can be brought to the table by your server.


Value: $150.00


Plus


Chipotle Two Entrees & Queso

Two Entree Cards and One Chips & Queso Card expires 2/31/2026. 


Value $25.00


Total Value $175


Sunday Funday: Desert Botanical Garden & OHSO item
Sunday Funday: Desert Botanical Garden & OHSO item
Sunday Funday: Desert Botanical Garden & OHSO item
Sunday Funday: Desert Botanical Garden & OHSO
$40

Starting bid

Desert Botanical Garden Family Pass
1201 N. Galvin Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85008


The Pass is valid for a one-time complimentary general admission entry for 2 adults and 2 youth.  It is not valid for ticketed events such as Luminaria, Music in the Garden, Loteria, etc.


Value $119.00


Plus


OHSO Brewery + Distillery

Gift Card

Dog Friendly Restaurant

Six Valley Locations

https://www.ohsobrewery.com/


Value: $30


Total Value: $149.00

Saturday Night Out: Resort & Dinner item
Saturday Night Out: Resort & Dinner item
Saturday Night Out: Resort & Dinner item
Saturday Night Out: Resort & Dinner
$125

Starting bid

Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort

7500 E. Double Ranch Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85258


One night Stay with Breakfast for two.

Expires: 6/30/2027


Value: $500


Plus


Texas Roadhouse Basket


-A Dinner for Two certificate (valued at $30)

-A free appetizer card

-TXRH steak sauce and seasoning

-Additional TXRH merchandise


Value: $75.00


Total Value: $575.00

Car Wash & Coffee item
Car Wash & Coffee item
Car Wash & Coffee item
Car Wash & Coffee
$90

Starting bid

Super Star Car Wash 1-year Super Protect Unlimited Car Wash Membership.


Value $400.00


Plus


Black Rock Coffee Bar

Gift Card


Value $50.00


Total Value: $450.00

Date Night: Phoenix Symphony & Dinner item
Date Night: Phoenix Symphony & Dinner item
Date Night: Phoenix Symphony & Dinner
$35

Starting bid

The Phoenix Symphony 2-Classics/Pops vouchers for our 26/27 Season.


Value: $178


Plus


Dinner at Fox Restaurants Concepts

Gift Card


Value: ____


Total Value: _____

Sports Lover: Shopping & Cardinals Player Signed Football item
Sports Lover: Shopping & Cardinals Player Signed Football item
Sports Lover: Shopping & Cardinals Player Signed Football item
Sports Lover: Shopping & Cardinals Player Signed Football
$85

Starting bid

Arizona Cardinals Autographed Football by Player #97 Walter Nolan (NFL Official Size Wilson Football). Certificate of Authenticity Included.


Plus


$100.00 in Gift Cards for sporty shopping at Scheels.


Total Value: $350.00

Two Night Staycation & Wine Tasting item
Two Night Staycation & Wine Tasting item
Two Night Staycation & Wine Tasting item
Two Night Staycation & Wine Tasting
$150

Starting bid

Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas

6333 N. Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85250


Two night stay with breakfast for two

Valid 12/01/2025 - 12/01/2026


Value: $550.00


Plus


Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants Wine Tasting


Cooper's Hawk Lux Wine Tasting for Four allows for a group of four people to enjoy a Lux wine tasting of Cooper Hawk's Wine. Also includes a gourmet chocolate truffle. 


Valid at any Cooper’s Hawk Locations (Scottsdale, Gilbert, or Surprise). Tasting room only. No Tasting reservation necessary. 


Value: $52.00


Total Value: $602

Hair & Photography item
Hair & Photography
$50

Starting bid

Curtain Call Photography Gift Certificate


Dance Photography

One-hour Outdoor Session

Expires: 12/31/2028


Value: $250.00


Plus

Bundle x Joy - Dog Wellness Products item
Bundle x Joy - Dog Wellness Products item
Bundle x Joy - Dog Wellness Products item
Bundle x Joy - Dog Wellness Products
$40

Starting bid

Bundle x Joy - Dog Wellness Products

Unleash a Heathier Gut

Latina Founded. 3% Give Back to Women Entrepreneurs. Allergy Friendly Products.


-Dog Toys: Dog Mom Pillow (Cuddle and Play), Purple Tennis Ball, I Love Mom (Crinkle and Squeak).

-Food Supplement for Dogs: Probiotic & Prebiotic Daily Boost

-Dog Treats: Ride & Vibe Salmon Superfood Jerky Bars

-Food for Adult Dogs: Vibrant Wild-Caught Salmon Recipe with Superfoods

-Dog & Owner: Pastel rainbow leash with matching rainbow scrunchie for owner.

-Coupon: Save 40% on your first subscription


Value: $150.00

Local Small Business Basket: Pamper Yourself item
Local Small Business Basket: Pamper Yourself item
Local Small Business Basket: Pamper Yourself item
Local Small Business Basket: Pamper Yourself
$40

Starting bid

Local Small Business Basket
-Tired Teacher Cozy Classroom: Two fitted tank tops

-Honey Moon Drip: handmade polymer clay and leather pressed keychain & handmade polymer clay sunflower earrings

-Ever Mine Permanent Jewelry: dancer theme bag charm

-Woods Home: all natural candle set and room spray bundle

-Topped With Love: small round 8-10 person cake

-Prickly Provisions: a car diffuser


Value: $177.00

Trampoline Park with Filippo item
Trampoline Park with Filippo item
Trampoline Park with Filippo item
Trampoline Park with Filippo
$55

Starting bid

Fun times with our very own Filippo Marson at Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Chandler. Winner and two guests will enjoy a 90-minute jump session with Filippo.


1095 S. Arizona Ave.

Chandler, AZ 85286


Total Value: Priceless

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!