Arizona West Valley Alumnae Chapter - 5th Charter💃🏾Versary SILENT AUCTION!

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Elevate your style with this chic, Louis Vuitton Pochette Liv-Style purse, a timeless accessory that blends luxury with everyday elegance. Perfectly sized for your essentials, this sleek handbag features the iconic LV design and versatile wearability for day or evening outings. A sophisticated addition to any wardrobe and a must-have for fashion lovers. Bid on this to make it your own👛✨👜
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📺Upgrade your entertainment game 🎮with this sleek and stunning 75" Samsung Crystal UHD Smart TV—where vibrant color meets crystal-clear clarity. Designed to deliver an immersive viewing experience, this television brings your favorite movies, shows, and games to life with rich detail and dynamic contrast.
Enjoy smart functionality at your fingertips with built-in streaming apps, seamless connectivity, and intuitive navigation—perfect for binge-watching, game nights, or catching every big moment in style. Its ultra-slim design adds a modern, sophisticated touch to any space, making it as beautiful off as it is on.
Whether you're creating the ultimate home theater or elevating your everyday viewing, this Samsung TV is the perfect blend of innovation, style, and performance.
Because let’s be honest… everything looks better in Crystal UHD.
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(Sue-Jay): We are a luxury collection of Accessories and Art that celebrates the beauty and diversity of women. Our journey began with a passion for painted expressions of confidence on unique designs. Our pieces tell stories of style in a whimsical way.
Created by Dionne Thomas, (Texas native) who studied Fashion Merchandising at Howard University where she discovered her love for Illustration.
Indulge in a one-of-a-kind collection from SuseK pronounced Sue-Jay, where art meets elegance and every piece tells a story. This luxury brand celebrates the beauty, strength, and diversity of women through thoughtfully curated accessories and artistic designs.
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Ready to level up your fitness game? This all-in-one, gym-ready bundle is designed for both men and women who mean business when it’s time to sweat.
At the center is a sleek, multi-purpose black duffle gym bag featuring dedicated shoe and wet compartments—because your clean clothes deserve better. Paired with a bold black Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Tumbler (20 oz with handle), you’ll stay hydrated in style from warm-up to cool-down.
This powerhouse package also includes:
Whether you're hitting the gym, training at home, or just trying to stay consistent (we see you 👀), this bundle has everything you need to show up strong.
Bid high, train harder, and carry it all like a pro.
Starting bid
Get ready to fire up the fun with this ultimate Tailgate Basket! It includes a portable gas grill, grill utensils, and a Yeti cooler filled with goodies to keep the party going. You’ll also enjoy a $25 Omaha Steaks gift certificate to add something delicious to the grill.
Perfect for game day, picnics, or backyard gatherings — bid high and bring the tailgate home!
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Calling all faithful! This ultimate 49ers Fan Basket is perfect for game day excitement. It includes a cozy 49ers blanket, a stylish tumbler, a fun trivia book to test your team knowledge, TWO tickets to a 49ers game, and a PARKING PASS to make the experience even better.
SF49ers v. Arizona Cardinals Game Tailgate Basket!🏈
Get ready to cheer loud and proud — bid like a true member of the Faithful!
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Attention Raider Nation! This Raiders Fan Basket is the perfect score for any die-hard fan. It includes a cozy Raiders blanket, a stylish tumbler, a Raiders trivia book, TWO TICKETS to a Raiders game, and a PARKING PASS to complete the game day experience.
Las Vegas Raiders v. Arizona Cardinals Tailgate Basket🏈
Get ready to represent the Silver and Black — bid big and show your Raider pride!
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Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience with this beautifully curated Lavender Luxe Spa Retreat Basket—a soothing escape wrapped in elegance. Designed to relax the mind and refresh the body, this set features a plush waffle-weave robe, soft spa slippers, and a collection of calming lavender-infused bath essentials.
Enjoy a rejuvenating routine with luxurious body wash, exfoliating towel, nourishing oil, and a soothing candle—all delicately scented to melt away stress and elevate your at-home spa day. Complete with a bath pouf and wooden brush for the perfect finishing touch, every detail invites you to slow down, unwind, and indulge in well-deserved pampering.
Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting someone special, this basket delivers comfort, calm, and a little everyday luxury—because let’s be honest, you’ve earned it.
Starting bid
✨Treat yourself to a relaxing escape with this 2-night stay in the Presidential Suite at Comfort Suites. Available between June 1 and August 31, this luxurious stay includes complimentary breakfast each morning.
A wonderful chance to unwind, celebrate, or enjoy a special getaway — a $600 value! Bid and start planning your retreat. ✨
Starting bid
Kick back and enjoy the perfect pairing of smooth sips and bold smokes. This basket includes a bottle of Tito’s, 8 premium cigars, a cigar cutter, a sleek flask, and two whiskey glasses for sharing a toast. It also features a handy hat saver to keep your favorite cap looking fresh.
Perfect for relaxing evenings, celebrations, or gifting to someone who enjoys the finer things. Bid high and enjoy the vibe!
Starting bid
Enjoy a taste of Goodyear with this locally inspired basket featuring special gifts from the City of Goodyear and beloved local businesses. Savor Arizona-made pasta paired with a Tree of Oil olive oil and balsamic vinegar tasting set, spice up your meals with sauces and marinades from Off the Hook Meat Shop, and enjoy unique Arizona-themed gifts from Blush & Cactus Boutique.
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Celebrate love with this fun and romantic “Who’s Getting Married?” Basket! It includes a bottle of wine, a large champagne glass, delicious chocolate candy, sweet love notes, a decorative box for card gifts, and a playful 18+ adult game night to keep the celebration going.
Perfect for couples ready to toast to love and laughter — place your bid and let the romance begin!
Starting bid
Unwind and recharge with a one-night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Phoenix, paired with a luxurious spa basket filled with everything you need for the ultimate relaxing evening. The perfect escape to rest, refresh, and indulge—because you deserve a break!
Indulge in luxury, comfort, and a touch of glam with this beautifully curated self-care experience! “Three G’s Creation” is the ultimate pampering basket, featuring assorted lotions and body soaps, a refreshing scrubber, calming scented candles, and cozy plush slippers to help you unwind in style.
Reflect and reset with a lovely journal, store your treasures in a chic travel jewelry box, then sip sweet Moscato wine from your elegant wine glass while enjoying decadent chocolate.
This basket is relaxation, elegance, and indulgence all wrapped into one — go ahead and treat yourself… you deserve it!
Starting bid
This basket is all about elevating your king! Curated for confidence, care, and a little luxury, it includes bold Noir grooming products, a rich scented candle, plush towel and washcloth set, a sleek manicure kit, and a stylish spiritual water bottle to keep him refreshed inside and out.
It’s the perfect blend of self-care and swagger — because your man deserves to look good, feel good, and live well.
Starting bid
Bring the fun home with this ultimate Game Night Basket packed with entertainment for family and friends! Enjoy a lively mix of classics and crowd favorites including Dominoes, Playing Cards, Scrabble, Monopoly, Yahtzee, Phase 10, Taboo, Mind the Gap, Culture Tag, Grab the Mic, and Tell Me Something Without Telling Me. Perfect for laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable nights together.
Starting bid
Step into effortless beauty with this luxurious lash experience from Eye Flutter Studio, LLC. Designed to enhance your natural features while delivering a relaxing, spa-like atmosphere, this service is the perfect blend of glamour and self-care.
Enjoy a Classic Full Set of Eyelash Extensions, expertly applied to create fuller, longer, and beautifully defined lashes—no mascara required. Whether you're elevating your everyday look or preparing for a special occasion, this experience leaves you feeling confident, radiant, and refreshed.
Valued at $160, this is more than a beauty service—it’s an investment in feeling your absolute best.
Bat those lashes, turn heads, and let your confidence do the talking.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a rejuvenating Mini Facial valued at $100. This results-driven treatment refreshes and revitalizes your skin, leaving you glowing, renewed, and ready to take on the day. Perfect for a quick yet powerful skin boost!
Starting bid
Custom Style Set Show off your organization in style with this exclusive sweatshirt and hat combo from Created to Create by PGB Customs (@Pretty Girl Boutique). Designed for comfort, confidence, and bold representation—this $60 value set is perfect for repping your pride wherever you go. Go ahead… make it yours!
Starting bid
Ready, set, jet! This thoughtfully curated travel basket has everything you need for comfort and convenience on the go. Featuring a plush blanket, cozy plane pillow, stylish bonnet, and a handy travel carry bag, plus essentials like a journal, tumbler adapter, pill container, luggage tags, and nourishing hand creams.
Perfect for the frequent flyer or weekend getaway lover—travel in comfort and style wherever you go!
Starting bid
Calling all book lovers! This cozy, curl-up-and-cancel-your-plans basket is the ultimate reader’s dream. Featuring 5 captivating novels, stylish bookmarks, a comfy plush blanket, and a portable reading light for those late-night page turners — you’ll never want to put the book down.
Sip and savor with a charming mug, assorted teas, sweet honey, and a bottle of red wine with a glass to match. Plus, reading glasses to keep every word crystal clear.
Warning: May cause intentional isolation and repeated whispers of… “Just one more chapter!”
Starting bid
Enjoy a beautiful, protective style with this Quick Weave Hair Styling Service valued at $265. This service includes a secure foundation, quality hair, and professional styling for a polished, long-lasting look. Perfect for anyone wanting style, protection, and confidence all in one!
Starting bid
Support beauty, confidence, and compassion with this meaningful offering. Strands From the Heart provides a high-quality human hair bob wig for medical patients experiencing hair loss. Through referrals from local hospitals and support groups, this program helps restore dignity and self-confidence during a difficult time. Studies show hair loss is one of the most feared side effects of cancer for both children and adults—and Strands From the Heart is here to help. Value: $250
Starting bid
A heartfelt basket celebrating strength, courage, and resilience. It includes a “Strong” comfort pillow, a meaningful cancer awareness key ring, a soft handkerchief, breast cancer wine glasses, and a bottle of wine for moments of rest, reflection, and celebration.
A beautiful reminder of perseverance and hope. Bid with love.
Starting bid
Feed your faith and soothe your soul with this beautifully curated spiritual retreat in a basket. Featuring an inspiring book and journal by Author Lisa S. Norwood, along with prayer cards and a notebook for reflection, this collection invites quiet moments with purpose.
Set the atmosphere with calming scented candles, wrap up in a cozy plush blanket, and enjoy a gentle mini massager while you read under the soft glow of the reading light. A thoughtful bookmark keeps your place as you grow in grace.
Perfect for anyone ready to relax, reflect, and recharge — this is more than a basket… it’s a blessing.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!