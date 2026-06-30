Arizona West Valley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Offered by

Arizona West Valley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

About the memberships

Arizona West Valley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.'s Memberships

Sort by category

Membership
$400

This is for Members who are financial for the 2026 Fiscal Year

$10 per Capita +$190 National dues +$200 Local dues

Diamond/Golden Life Member
$210

For Diamond or Golden Life Member

$10 per Capita Fee + $200 Local Dues

Re-Instatement of Membership ( Non-financial for 2026- 1 yr)
$415

For Deltas who have not been a financial member for one year

$10 per Capita Fee +$190 National Dues +$200 Local Dues +$15 Reinstatement Fee

Re-Instatement of Membership (Non-financial 2025,2026- 2 yr)
$430

For Deltas who have not been a financial member for two years

$10 per Capita Fee +$190 National Dues +$200 Local Dues +$30 Reinstatement Fee

Add a donation for Arizona West Valley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!