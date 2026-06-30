Arizona West Valley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.'s Memberships

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This is for Members who are financial for the 2026 Fiscal Year
$10 per Capita +$190 National dues +$200 Local dues
For Diamond or Golden Life Member
$10 per Capita Fee + $200 Local Dues
For Deltas who have not been a financial member for one year
$10 per Capita Fee +$190 National Dues +$200 Local Dues +$15 Reinstatement Fee
For Deltas who have not been a financial member for two years
$10 per Capita Fee +$190 National Dues +$200 Local Dues +$30 Reinstatement Fee
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