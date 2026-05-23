wake up and worship

Hosted by

wake up and worship

About this event

Ark Encounter Saturday May 23 2026

Adults
$130

Ages 18-59

price includes transportation and ticket.

there are payment plan options below.

Remaining Balance Payment
Pay what you can

This option is for those who have already paid their $25 deposit.
Enter the amount you are paying toward your remaining balance.
Payments can be made in $25 increments. Final payment is due May 16, 2026.”

Cash payment.
Pay what you can

If you perfer to make your payment in cash please contact us via email at [email protected]


Seniors
$115

Senior prices are for 60 plus. Mobility assistance available upon request with depost.

Youth Remaining Balance Payment
Pay what you can

This option is for those who have already paid their $25 deposit.
Enter the amount you are paying toward your remaining balance.
Payments can be made in $25 increments. Final payment is due May 16, 2026.”

Children
$10

Children prices are for children 10 and under.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!