Ark Encounter Saturday May 23 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Ages 18-59
price includes transportation and ticket.
there are payment plan options below.
This option is for those who have already paid their $25 deposit.
Enter the amount you are paying toward your remaining balance.
Payments can be made in $25 increments. Final payment is due May 16, 2026.”
Senior prices are for 60 plus. Mobility assistance available upon request with depost.
This option is for those who have already paid their $25 deposit.
Enter the amount you are paying toward your remaining balance.
Payments can be made in $25 increments. Final payment is due May 16, 2026.”
Children prices are for children 10 and under.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!