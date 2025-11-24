The Arlo R Keith Foundation

ARK Foundation Crafted for a Cause

Star Crochet Blanket
$1

This hand crochet custom ARK Foundation star blanket measures 44 inches by 60 inches and is made from acrylic yarn.


Machine washable, use cold water and a gentle cycle to wash. Low temp to dry. Lay flat right after the dryer to prevent curling.

Crochet Fox and Cotton Baby Blanket
$1

Carefully crafted fox plushy and cotton baby blanket hand made from plush yarn by Rose Ave Crafts. Shop more from Rose Ave Crafts at roseavecrafts.com

Eye Seek You Handmade Earrings
$1

On the left - Lemon Jade Stones

On the right - Tiny Peach Moonstones. Base metal is made of brass and is nickel-free. Total Value: $80. Handcrafted by Nisa with @_eyeseekyou

Set of 4 Quilted Stockings
$1

Add warmth and charm to your holiday season with this stunning set of four hand-quilted Christmas stockings. Each stocking is thoughtfully crafted with beautiful fabric, detailed stitching, and cozy, timeless patterns

Rose Quilt
$1

This handmade flower quilt was lovingly stitched with vibrant floral patterns and meticulous detail. Each block showcases thoughtful artistry!


