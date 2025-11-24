ARK Foundation Crafted for a Cause

Hosted by
About this event
This hand crochet custom ARK Foundation star blanket measures 44 inches by 60 inches and is made from acrylic yarn.
Machine washable, use cold water and a gentle cycle to wash. Low temp to dry. Lay flat right after the dryer to prevent curling.
Carefully crafted fox plushy and cotton baby blanket hand made from plush yarn by Rose Ave Crafts. Shop more from Rose Ave Crafts at roseavecrafts.com
On the left - Lemon Jade Stones
On the right - Tiny Peach Moonstones. Base metal is made of brass and is nickel-free. Total Value: $80. Handcrafted by Nisa with @_eyeseekyou
Add warmth and charm to your holiday season with this stunning set of four hand-quilted Christmas stockings. Each stocking is thoughtfully crafted with beautiful fabric, detailed stitching, and cozy, timeless patterns
This handmade flower quilt was lovingly stitched with vibrant floral patterns and meticulous detail. Each block showcases thoughtful artistry!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!