Arkansas Advanced Energy Association

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Arkansas Advanced Energy Association

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Arkansas Advanced Energy Association's Energy PAC Shop

"I'm an Arkansas Power Player" Sticker item
"I'm an Arkansas Power Player" Sticker
$3

Represent Arkansas’s growing power sector with this durable 2x2 vinyl sticker. From the field to the boardroom, let everyone know you’re part of the team keeping Arkansas energized.

"With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility" Sticker item
"With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility" Sticker
$3

Durable 2x2 vinyl sticker featuring the timeless reminder that great power (of any kind) comes with a little accountability.

"Flip the Script/Switch" Sticker item
"Flip the Script/Switch" Sticker
$3

This durable vinyl sticker is a bold statement wrapped in a bit of wit—perfect for laptops, water bottles, toolboxes, or anywhere you want people to know you believe in energy that works for Arkansans, not against them.

"Watt's Your Why?" Sticker item
"Watt's Your Why?" Sticker
$3

Whether you’re lighting up Arkansas or just your own goals, this “Watt’s Your Why?” sticker is a daily reminder to stay charged with purpose.

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