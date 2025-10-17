Arkansas Advanced Energy Association's Energy PAC Shop

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Represent Arkansas’s growing power sector with this durable 2x2 vinyl sticker. From the field to the boardroom, let everyone know you’re part of the team keeping Arkansas energized.
Durable 2x2 vinyl sticker featuring the timeless reminder that great power (of any kind) comes with a little accountability.
This durable vinyl sticker is a bold statement wrapped in a bit of wit—perfect for laptops, water bottles, toolboxes, or anywhere you want people to know you believe in energy that works for Arkansans, not against them.
Whether you’re lighting up Arkansas or just your own goals, this “Watt’s Your Why?” sticker is a daily reminder to stay charged with purpose.
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