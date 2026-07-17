A sketched apple sits atop the outline of Arkansas, with the text "ARKANSAS ALLIANCE OF BLACK SCHOOL EDUCATORS" and "ARABSE" below.
Arkansas Alliance of Black School Educators

Offered by

Arkansas Alliance of Black School Educators

About the memberships

Arkansas Alliance of Black School Educators's Memberships

Individual Founding Membership (One-time)
$200

Valid until August 4, 2027

Founding members will be recognized as early supporters who helped establish and strengthen the renewed Arkansas affiliate.


The proposed founding membership benefit includes:

  • A $50 discount on registration for the 2027 ARABSE Convening
  • They will have the honor of being listed in future programs, website, social media as a special group associated with the Alliance
Individual State Membership
$50

Valid until August 4, 2027

Individual members will have opportunities to participate in ARABSE meetings, committees, commissions, professional learning, networking, advocacy, and organizational activities.

Institutional Membership - Small (fewer than 500 employees)
$500

Valid until August 4, 2027

Institutions with fewer than 500 employees may receive up to 20 individual memberships.

Institutional Membership - Medium (501-750 employees)
$700

Valid until August 4, 2027

Institutions with 501 to 750 employees may receive up to 30 individual memberships.

Institutional Membership - Large (751+ employees)
$950

Valid until August 4, 2027

Institutions with 751 or more employees may receive up to 40 individual memberships.

Supporting Organization Membership

Supporting Organization
$250

Valid until August 4, 2027

Businesses, nonprofit organizations, community groups, and other partners that support the mission of ARABSE may receive up to 10 memberships.

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