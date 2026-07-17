Arkansas Alliance of Black School Educators's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until August 4, 2027
Founding members will be recognized as early supporters who helped establish and strengthen the renewed Arkansas affiliate.
The proposed founding membership benefit includes:
Valid until August 4, 2027
Individual members will have opportunities to participate in ARABSE meetings, committees, commissions, professional learning, networking, advocacy, and organizational activities.
Valid until August 4, 2027
Institutions with fewer than 500 employees may receive up to 20 individual memberships.
Valid until August 4, 2027
Institutions with 501 to 750 employees may receive up to 30 individual memberships.
Valid until August 4, 2027
Institutions with 751 or more employees may receive up to 40 individual memberships.
Supporting Organization Membership
Valid until August 4, 2027
Businesses, nonprofit organizations, community groups, and other partners that support the mission of ARABSE may receive up to 10 memberships.
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