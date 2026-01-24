Centershot Archery of Arkansas d/b/a Down Range Archery

Arkansas Centershot Archery State Tournament

Arkansas Centershot Archery State Tournament

11301 Geyer Springs Rd

Little Rock, AR 72209, USA

Bronze Arrow Sponsor
$50

• Community-level sponsorship
• Name listed in event program or digital listing
• Directly supports youth archery and ministry outreach

Silver Arrow Sponsor
$100

• All Bronze Arrow benefits
• Business name and logo placement on event banner
• Supports athlete resources and tournament operations

Gold Arrow Sponsor
$200

• All Silver Arrow benefits
• Business name and logo banner displayed on the range
• Helps cover targets, scoring supplies, and volunteer support

Bullseye Sponsor
$400

• All Gold Arrow benefits
• Top-level tournament sponsor
• Prominent banner display
• Recognition in event announcements and social media
• Award presentation recognition
• Direct support toward tournament equipment, awards, and facility expenses

