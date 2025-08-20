Arkansas Nurses Honor Guard 2026 Conference Sponsorships & Support

915 E Market Ave

Searcy, AR 72149, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$2,000
  • Logo featured on all promotional materials
  • Full-page ad on the inside front cover of the conference program booklet
  • Vendor table with premium placement
  • Recognition on social media, website, and event signage
  • Opportunity to speak for 5 minutes during the event
  • Acknowledgment during opening remarks
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
  • Full-page recognition in program booklet
  • Vendor table
  • Recognition on social media, website, and signage
  • Mentioned in opening remarks
Silver Sponsor
$500
  • Half-page recognition in program booklet
  • Vendor table
  • Recognition on social media and event signage
Bronze Sponsor
$250
  • Name listed in program booklet and on event signage
  • Recognition on social media
Vendor Table
$150

Includes:

  • A quarter-page recognition in the program booklet
  • Name listed on signage and website
  • Table space to connect directly with attendees
Program Booklet Recognition - Full-page
$250

All recognitions will be printed in the official conference program booklet, distributed to attendees. Please submit your design, logo, or business card to [email protected] by December 31, 2025

Program Booklet Recognition - Half-page
$150

All recognitions will be printed in the official conference program booklet, distributed to attendees. Please submit your design, logo, or business card to [email protected] by December 31, 2025

Program Booklet Recognition - Quarter-page
$50

All recognitions will be printed in the official conference program booklet, distributed to attendees. Please submit your design, logo, or business card to [email protected] by December 31, 2025

Program Booklet Recognition - Name/Business Card
$25

All recognitions will be printed in the official conference program booklet, distributed to attendees. Please submit your design, logo, or business card to [email protected] by December 31, 2025

Add a donation for Arkansas Nurses Honor Guard

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!