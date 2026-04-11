Hosted by

Athens Rock Lobsters Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

ARL Booster Club 1st Playoff Game, Glass Seat Bonus Auction

Pick-up location

Digital Transfer

1st Playoff Game Glass Seats (Sec 102, Row A, 1-2) item
1st Playoff Game Glass Seats (Sec 102, Row A, 1-2) item
1st Playoff Game Glass Seats (Sec 102, Row A, 1-2) item
1st Playoff Game Glass Seats (Sec 102, Row A, 1-2)
$25

Starting bid

Friday Apr 17th, First Playoff Game Glass Seats in the club Section 102, Row A, Seats 1-2. Amazing view in center ice and across from the players bench!


Retail value $115+. All proceeds go to the booster club.

1st Playoff Game Glass Seats (Sec 102, Row A, 3-4) item
1st Playoff Game Glass Seats (Sec 102, Row A, 3-4) item
1st Playoff Game Glass Seats (Sec 102, Row A, 3-4) item
1st Playoff Game Glass Seats (Sec 102, Row A, 3-4)
$25

Starting bid

Friday Apr 17th, First Playoff Game Glass Seats in the club Section 102, Row A, Seats 3-4. Amazing view in center ice and across from the players bench!


Retail value $115+. All proceeds go to the booster club.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!