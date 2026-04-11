ARL Booster Club 1st Playoff Game, Glass Seat Bonus Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Digital Transfer
Starting bid
Friday Apr 17th, First Playoff Game Glass Seats in the club Section 102, Row A, Seats 1-2. Amazing view in center ice and across from the players bench!
Retail value $115+. All proceeds go to the booster club.
Starting bid
Friday Apr 17th, First Playoff Game Glass Seats in the club Section 102, Row A, Seats 3-4. Amazing view in center ice and across from the players bench!
Retail value $115+. All proceeds go to the booster club.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!