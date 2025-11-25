Arlee Popcorn Tin Shop

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This beautiful 12"x10" popcorn tin comes filled with fresh Arlee Theater buttered popcorn, perfect for the holidays! Want it seasoned? Simply request it at time of purchase - can add cheddar, dill pickle, mummy dust, or cinnamon sugar (one flavor per tin, please).
This 7"x2" tin includes a trio of sweets - original caramel corn, dark chocolate drizzled caramel corn, and white chocolate drizzled caramel corn.
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