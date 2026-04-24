Arlington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Offered by

Arlington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

About this shop

Delta Derby Shop

Delta Derby - 2026 Souvenir Set item
Delta Derby - 2026 Souvenir Set
$35

Custom Playing Cards & Scarf

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Sisters, Sorors and Friends item
Sisters, Sorors and Friends
$10

DST Sisters, Sorors, and Friends Poster Art

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Delta-Tude Poster Art item
Delta-Tude Poster Art
$10

Delta-Tude Poster Art

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Wine and Dine item
Wine and Dine
$30

Eat Your Bourbon Cookbook

Bottle of Pinot Griot Wine

Orton's Season Salt

Value: $80

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Silver Nobl Weekender Bag item
Silver Nobl Weekender Bag
$50
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Anne Klein Purse & Clutch item
Anne Klein Purse & Clutch
$45

Anne Klien Purse & Clutch

Bath & Body Works Starlight Night Spray

Value: $120

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Karibu Coffee Basket item
Karibu Coffee Basket
$25

1 Pound of Karibu Arabica Coffee Beans

Vanilla Latte Candle

Assorted Mix Ghirardelli Chocolates

Value: $50

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Mental Health & Wellness Package item
Mental Health & Wellness Package
$150

Receive a personalized therapy package with a licensed clinician at Doster & Hoffman Therapy and Consulting, PLLC.


Package Includes: 1 Initial Session 4 follow-up sessions

Value: $750

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Valentino Bag item
Valentino Bag
$160

Beautiful Authentic Valentino Luxury Bag

Value: $500

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Zest & Zeal Photography Session item
Zest & Zeal Photography Session
$240

A Full-service portrait experience to celebrate your story!


Complimentary consultation to plan your session

1-hour on-location session with guided posing throughout

Up to 2 outfits with styling guidance

12 high-resolution digital images

Private online gallery for image selection and download

$200 product credit towards custom heirloom artwork

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Intentionally Me Self Care Package item
Intentionally Me Self Care Package
$25

2-in-1 Mary Kay Body Wash (2)

Satin Lips

Bag/Cooler Combo

Value: $65

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Relaxation Basket item
Relaxation Basket
$25

Bath & Body Works Candle, mini lotion, mist, body wash

Epson Salt

3 Eye Masks

Perfume Oil

All over body balm gel stick


Value: $60

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Mary Kay Gift Basket item
Mary Kay Gift Basket
$25

Satin hand scrub, shea cream, protecting softener

Balancing Toner

Value: $50

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Therapeutic Transitions Counseling Session item
Therapeutic Transitions Counseling Session
$100

3 Free Therapy Sessions with Therapeutic Transitions

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Kendra Scott Set item
Kendra Scott Set
$50
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Add a donation for Arlington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

$

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