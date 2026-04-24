Delta Derby Shop

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About this shop
Custom Playing Cards & Scarf
DST Sisters, Sorors, and Friends Poster Art
Delta-Tude Poster Art
Eat Your Bourbon Cookbook
Bottle of Pinot Griot Wine
Orton's Season Salt
Value: $80
Anne Klien Purse & Clutch
Bath & Body Works Starlight Night Spray
Value: $120
1 Pound of Karibu Arabica Coffee Beans
Vanilla Latte Candle
Assorted Mix Ghirardelli Chocolates
Value: $50
Receive a personalized therapy package with a licensed clinician at Doster & Hoffman Therapy and Consulting, PLLC.
Package Includes: 1 Initial Session 4 follow-up sessions
Value: $750
Beautiful Authentic Valentino Luxury Bag
Value: $500
A Full-service portrait experience to celebrate your story!
Complimentary consultation to plan your session
1-hour on-location session with guided posing throughout
Up to 2 outfits with styling guidance
12 high-resolution digital images
Private online gallery for image selection and download
$200 product credit towards custom heirloom artwork
2-in-1 Mary Kay Body Wash (2)
Satin Lips
Bag/Cooler Combo
Value: $65
Bath & Body Works Candle, mini lotion, mist, body wash
Epson Salt
3 Eye Masks
Perfume Oil
All over body balm gel stick
Value: $60
Satin hand scrub, shea cream, protecting softener
Balancing Toner
Value: $50
3 Free Therapy Sessions with Therapeutic Transitions
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!