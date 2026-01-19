Arlington High School Colt Baseball Booster Club

Offered by

Arlington High School Colt Baseball Booster Club

About the memberships

Arlington Colt Baseball Booster Club Memberships

Bronze Membership
$100

Valid until April 28, 2027

You will receive a 1/4 Page AD in The Story of the Season (Seniors get a 1/2 page AD) and a Personalized Baseball Yard Sign - Name/Number

Silver Membership
$125

Valid until April 28, 2027

You will receive a 1/2 Page AD in The Story of the Season (Seniors get a full page AD) and a Personalized Baseball Yard Sign - Name/Number

Gold Membership
$150

Valid until April 28, 2027

Full Page AD in The Story of the Season

Personalized Baseball Yard Sign - Name/Number

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