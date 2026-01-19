Arlington Colt Baseball Booster Club Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until April 28, 2027
You will receive a 1/4 Page AD in The Story of the Season (Seniors get a 1/2 page AD) and a Personalized Baseball Yard Sign - Name/Number
Valid until April 28, 2027
You will receive a 1/2 Page AD in The Story of the Season (Seniors get a full page AD) and a Personalized Baseball Yard Sign - Name/Number
Valid until April 28, 2027
Full Page AD in The Story of the Season
Personalized Baseball Yard Sign - Name/Number
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