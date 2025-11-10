Arlington High School Jazz Band's 2025 Silent Auction

Starting bid
Everything a family needs to start playing volleyball in their yard (also works on the beach). Net, posts, court markings, ball and pump are all included along with a handy carrying case.
Value: $60.00
Everything you need to feel happy and warm, all in one package. This includes a $50 gift certificate to Twisted Chick in Pantego, a soft blanket to curl up in, coffee cup and spoon to mix your favorite hot drink, candle, fuzzy socks and a crochet sunflower. Go ahead, try not to smile!
Value: $80.00
From Kendra Scott, the Daphne Silver Link and Chain Necklace features the newest iteration of our signature oval shape as a charm on a trendy paperclip chain with a toggle closure. It's convertible, too: wear the charm for a bold splash of color or remove it for a chic metal moment.
Value: $85.00
Celebrate brighter days wearing Kendra Scott The Elisa Bird Silver Pendant Necklace. The Elisa Bird Short Pendant Necklace combines timeless elegance with a playful touch. Its iconic Elisa silhouette is elevated with a dazzling sunburst frame and an enchanting Opalite Illusion centerpiece. A dainty bird detail graces the chain, making it perfect for springtime vibes. Featuring a secure lobster clasp, this versatile accessory adds a touch of whimsy and sophistication to any outfit.
Value: $55.00
This beautiful Christmas wreath, made and donated by former band mom Sylvia Ledesma will blow you away! It hangs around 4 feet 6 inches tall and will jump out as a beautiful door decoration or addition to any room where you want the bright vibrance of Christmas to shine through!
Value: $175.00
Add that splash of Christmas fun to your decorations. This fun picket-fence snow men decoration, made and donated by current band mom Jvette Helsel is 16 inches wide, 17 inches tall and 6 inches deep. Try not to be in the Christmas spirit with these three smiling at you!
Value: $25.00
3 in 1? Yeah, it looks like just a step ladder, but has 3 different uses. ONE: Does your student want to be a drum major? This is the startup kit to get them going. Gloves NOT included. TWO: Have you ever wondered what the world looks like from Mr. Hervey's point of view? With this you can see just that! THREE: Yeah, it's a step ladder. Cleaning, changing bulbs or whatever your step ladder needs may be.
Value: $40.00
Looking for something to do with family or friends? This has you covered, both going out or staying home. Includes two 1000 piece puzzles to work on at home, and a set of 4 admission cards to Cidercade as well as $40 gift card to Cidercade Wild Acre.
Value: $120.00
Feeling stressed? Need to unwind? Convert your space to an oasis of calm. This includes an artificial (but very realistic) 5 foot tall cherry blossom tree for your eyes, a set of soy based candles for your nose and a natural noises alarm clock, Bluetooth speaker for your ears. Zen is calling, will you answer?
Value: $182.00
Movie fans unite! This package has you covered for movies at the house or on the big screen. There are 4 passes good at Look Dine-in Cinemas in Arlington for the night out at the movies. When you want to stay home and watch a movie, pull one up on your TV and enjoy the 10 assorted large boxes of candy.
Value: $63.00
Do you love tacos? Who am I kidding, everyone loves tacos! This has what you need to enjoy tacos with friends or at home. Included are a $25 gift certificate to Cartel Taco Bar in Arlington, 2 microwavable taco warmers, 12 plastic party drink glasses and of course a crocheted "Positive Taco"!
Value: $65.00
Tired of showing up to band parade camp out of shape, this will help you get moving and be ready. Package includes a pair of Good'r sunglasses (compliments of current band mom Gara Hill), a $100 gift card to The Runner in Pantego, a speed jump rope set and a hydrogen water bottle which allows you to hydrogenate your water on the go. It includes a pouch, strap and USB cable to charge the hydrogenating lid.
Value: $180.00
Spruce up your desk and add some fun and function. This includes a desk pad, wrist rests for keyboard and mouse, a stand for your phone and a rechargeable Bluetooth keyboard & mouse that can work with Android, iPhone or blue tooth enabled computers. Phone not included.
Value: $55.00
Is your coffee table a bit drab? Jazz it up with this package. It has everything a boring coffee table needs to be more jazzy! It includes 3 Jazz Coffee Table books (courtesy of Arlington Public Library via current band mom Heather Lowe), 2 packages of AHS band coffee, a 12x18 jazz musicians colorful print, a set of 2 UTA glasses, 3 UTA Jazz CDs, UTA Jazz stickers and of course no coffee table would be complete without a nice coffee cup!
Value: $137
Are you looking for a way to show that you support the Colts, but still be fashionable? Have we got a deal for you! This beautiful Harrods Shoreditch Camera Cross Body bag, donated by current band mom Stephanie Bangs is sure to be all the rage in all the fashion circles. And it's Colt colors to boot. You could ask for more, but you likely won't get it. The bag is 8.5" wide by 6" tall by 2.5" deep.
Value: $100.00
Enjoy the comforting taste of homemade goodness with this incredible assortment of fresh-baked breads, lovingly prepared by current band mom Amanda Adams. This package includes:
Value: $84.00
Spread the love with a basket of goodies from XOXO Reece. The XOXO Reece foundation was started to fill in the missing sunshine when their daughter passed. They have provided this basket of some of her favorite things. If you didn't know Reece, this basket will help you get to know what a beautiful soul she was. Even if you don't win this, smile at a stranger and spread the love that surrounded Reece! Included are 2 XL White Sweatshirts, 2 T-shirts from the last Reece birthday bash (SM & MD), 1 SM red sweatshirt, 2 hand-towels made by volunteers, Bright yellow (her favorite color) trucker hat, Insulated XOXO water bottle, Disco ball cowgirl ornament, Handmade Mango jalapeno jelly and an assortment of stickers and magnets.
Value: $163
Did you fear we forgot our furry friends. Believe me, that would have been wuff! Fear not, meow have an offering to appease our furry friends for the holidays. There is a cozy blanket for them to snuggle up in, some coffee cups in case there are coffee drinkers (can be used by humans as well) and several other Christmas decorations that they will love and the world will know you love your pet, which I'm guessing the world probably already knows, but this will help reinforce the message for you.
Value: $75.00
The holidays are just around the corner. Are you ready? Let us help you take that first step to get you in the spirit! Wrap yourself in this Christmas colors throw, fix a cold drink in the gingerbread bottle, fix some hot cocoa with one of the three decorative tins filled with all of your hot chocolate requirements and then enjoy this festive bag of popcorns. Set out the beautiful green and gold star to put you over the top. There, now you are ready for Christmas! Enjoy.
Value: $100.00
Are you missing the groove? Do you even know what the groove is? We can help you! This has the good you need to make your room groovy! Start with the epitome of groove, a lava lamp. Now hang this incredible retro inspired clock from Atomic Avocado. Finally connect the Bluetooth turntable (record player) to your favorite speaker. No records, no worries! You also get a record from the UNT One O'Clock Lab Band. You can now sit back and enjoy the tunes as the needle follows the grooves. Hmmmm, groovy enough?!?!
Value: $275.00
UNT, home to the world famous One O'Clock Lab Band is opening up their experience to one lucky winner. This basket is full of great UNT gear including a Jazz hat, magnetic notepad and plenty of others. The real meat in this sandwich though is a certificate good for tuition and t-shirt for the UNT Jazz Combo Workshop. This is a multiday camp for people interested in diving deeper into Jazz. This only covers tuition, other required fees are not covered.
Value: $750.00
If you haven't heard, UTA has an outstanding music program! They have generously donated this goody basket with too much loot to mention, but to name a few, UTA Jazz hat, backpack, insulated cup and coffee mug. Throw in admission for 4 to a large ensemble concert and some t-shirts, then the rest is just more fun than anyone should be allowed to have. For the winner, the sky is the limit!
Value: $125.00
Made from scratch? Nope! Scratch and sniff? Not really. Scratch and win? We certainly hope so! We have this basket of 14 Texas Lottery scratch off tickets donated by Sunny Graham Realty. Potential winnings of…well, a LOT. Good luck and happy scratching. 18 and over only please.
Value: $42.00
Mavericks. Cooper Flagg. Anthony Davis. What else do you need to know? Current band parents Stephen and Crystal Kirk have donated a pair of tickets to go see the Maverics this season (2025-2026). It includes a pair of tickets in section 315 and blue lot parking (Lot E)! They are already turning things around and Kyrie could be back in late January. This season could turn around in a big way and you could be part of it. Fine print: Must choose a home game by Dec 12, 2025. All Lakers and Warriors games excluded. Rockets game on Jan 3 also excluded.
Value: $200.00
