Arlington High School Jazz Band's 2025 Silent Auction

Did you fear we forgot our furry friends. Believe me, that would have been wuff! Fear not, meow have an offering to appease our furry friends for the holidays. There is a cozy blanket for them to snuggle up in, some coffee cups in case there are coffee drinkers (can be used by humans as well) and several other Christmas decorations that they will love and the world will know you love your pet, which I'm guessing the world probably already knows, but this will help reinforce the message for you.





Value: $75.00