Tigers Swim Shop

Price shown includes tax & shipping!
Size Chart: Available in Item Images.
Product features
- Shoulder tape for added durability and comfort.
- Seamless design reduces fabric waste and enhances appearance.
- Elastic ribbed collar retains shape for lasting wear.
- Made from ethically sourced 100% US cotton for sustainability.
- Comfortable medium fabric suitable for year-round wear.
Care instructions
- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed
- Do not iron
- Do not dryclean
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)
- Tumble dry: low heat
Price shown includes tax!
Size Chart: Available in Item Images.
Product description
In order to cover the cost of additional materials for 2XL to 5XL items, please add the matching quantity of surcharges to your cart.
Orders that contain 2XL to 5XL items, and do not contain the matching quantity of $3 surcharges, will not be sent to production until those charges are paid.
Price shown includes tax & shipping!
Size Chart: Available in Item Images.
Product features
- Spacious kangaroo pouch for warmth and convenience
- Adjustable drawstring hood for a customizable fit
- Sustainable one-piece construction with no side seams
- Soft, resilient fabric blend of 50% cotton and 50% polyester
Care instructions
- Tumble dry: medium
- Iron, steam or dry: low heat
- Do not dryclean
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)
- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed
Price shown includes tax & shipping!
The flip-top spout and inner straw offer hassle-free sipping, fits easily in your backpack or cup holder. It's chic design and durable construction make it ideal for daily use. Great for eco-conscious individuals and it even sports a carabiner-friendly design!
Product features
- ORCA coating for vibrant color and durability
- Leak-proof loop handle lid for easy carrying
- Bright, crisp colors from advanced printing techniques
- Includes a flip-top spout and straw for convenient sipping
- Robust stainless steel construction ensures longevity
Care instructions
- Hand wash only
Price shown includes tax & shipping!
Made from durable Tritan material, it promises a shatter, stain, and odor-resistant experience. The wide mouth opening makes filling and cleaning a breeze, while the spill-resistant lid with a convenient straw hole allows you to sip on the go.
Its lightweight design and carabiner-friendly hook make it easy to attach to your backpack or gym bag. This Sport Bottle is perfect for anyone looking to elevate their hydration game!
Product features
- Tritan construction: 100% BPA-free for safety and durability
- Wide mouth opening for easy cleaning and filling
- Spill-resistant screw-on lid with straw hole
- Carabiner hook compatible for outdoor convenience
- Lightweight design perfect for active lifestyles
Care instructions
- Hand wash only
Price shown includes tax & shipping!
Ideal for coffee enthusiasts, tea lovers, hot-chocolate aficionados, or anyone who enjoys sipping their beverages in style, this mug fits comfortably in hand with its ergonomic C-handle.
Product features
- Glossy ceramic finish that adds a sleek look.
- Vibrant colors that stand out with lively designs.
- Microwave-safe for easy heating of beverages.
- Dishwasher-safe for effortless cleaning.
Care instructions
- Clean in dishwasher or wash by hand with warm water and dish soap
Price shown includes tax & shipping!
Elevate your style with this stunning Oval Necklace, a perfect blend of elegance, team spirit and personalization!
Product features
- Glossy finish for added shine
- Ellipse shape for unique customization
- Sturdy lobster clasp for secure wear
- Durable zinc alloy construction
Care instructions
- Wipe the dust or any dirt off gently with a clean, dry cloth.
Select your phone model at checkout.
Price shown includes tax & shipping!
Elevate your style with this stunning Oval Necklace, a perfect blend of elegance, team spirit and personalization!
Product features
-Flexible and impact-absorbing design for ultimate protection.
- Durable TPU material ensures resistance against drops and tears.
- Slim design that fits tightly without adding bulk.
- Supports wireless charging and features precise cutouts for easy access.
Care instructions
- Clean with damp cotton or microfiber cloth. Add a drop of dish soap to the cloth if needed.
Select your phone model at checkout.
Price shown includes tax & shipping!
Elevate your phone protection with our Impact-Resistant Cases, designed for those who value style as much as safety.
Color: White
Product features
- Color: White.
- Available in glossy or matte surface options for a personalized touch (chosen at checkout).
- Constructed from durable polycarbonate plastic with an inner TPU liner for excellent protection.
- Impact-resistant and flexible, suitable for those on-the-go.
- Supports wireless charging for added convenience.
Care instructions
- Clean the case with soft, damp cotton or microfiber cloth. Avoid using chemicals.
Phone models:
Select your phone model at checkout.
Price shown includes tax & shipping!
Elevate your phone protection with our Impact-Resistant Cases, designed for those who value style as much as safety.
Color: Grey
Product features
- Available in glossy or matte surface options for a personalized touch (chosen at checkout).
- Constructed from durable polycarbonate plastic with an inner TPU liner for excellent protection.
- Impact-resistant and flexible, suitable for those on-the-go.
- Supports wireless charging for added convenience.
Care instructions
- Clean the case with soft, damp cotton or microfiber cloth. Avoid using chemicals.
Phone models:
Price shown includes tax & shipping!
This stylish Clear Stadium Backpack combines functionality and flair, making it the perfect accessory for game days and outdoor events. Crafted from durable, water-resistant PVC, it offers a sleek, modern look while providing long-lasting protection for your belongings.
Its medium size and large interior capacity ensure you can carry everything you need comfortably. With its eye-catching transparent design, it’s perfect for stadiums that require clear bags!
Product features
- Durable water-resistant PVC material for longevity and protection.
- Convenient zipper closure with a comfortable carrying strap.
- Medium size: 23.5cm x 9.5cm x 30cm, perfect for all essentials.
- Large interior capacity to hold everything you need.
- Unique front and back inside prints add a stylish touch.
Care instructions
- Wipe with wet towel or dry towel. Avoid direct sunlight. Avoid friction with hard and rough objects, so as not to damage the surface.
Price shown includes tax & shipping!
Elevate your gym routine with this stylish Fitness Handbag.
Its spacious interior keeps your essentials organized, featuring multiple pockets for easy access. Whether you're headed to a workout session, a swim meet, or a weekend getaway, this handbag perfectly complements an active lifestyle. It's ideal for fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and anyone who loves to stay organized on the move!
Product features
- Water-resistant for unexpected weather.
- Dimensions: 12.4" x 13.3"
- Durable 100% 1200D nylon material that's tear-resistant and breathable.
- Multiple pockets, including exterior zippered and interior storage.
- Removable adjustable shoulder strap for customizable comfort.
Care instructions
Do not dryclean
- Do not expose to the sun, keep in a dry place
- Before cleaning the bag, remove all the items from the bag. Suggested to pretreat visible stains with stain remover. Mix warm water with laundry detergent and clean the bag with terry washcloth or soft bristle brush. Let the bag air dry.
Price shown includes tax & shipping!
Size Chart: Available in Item Images.
Variants:
Color choices depicted in item What Part? BF LC Tee (Ash, Sport Grey, or Carolina Blue)
Product features
- No Side Seams
- Classic fit.
- Runs smaller than usual.
- Shoulders are taped for improved durability.
- Made from 100% environmentally friend cotton.
- Medium fabric (6.0 oz/yd² (203 g/m²))
Disclaimer
- Due to the fabric properties, the White color variant may appear off-white rather than bright white.
Price shown includes tax & shipping!
Size Chart: Available in Item Images.
Variants:
Color choices depicted in item What Part? BF LC Tee (Ash, Sport Grey, or Carolina Blue)
Product features
- No Side Seams
- Classic fit.
- Runs smaller than usual.
- Shoulders are taped for improved durability.
- Made from 100% environmentally friend cotton.
- Medium fabric (6.0 oz/yd² (203 g/m²))
Disclaimer
- Due to the fabric properties, the White color variant may appear off-white rather than bright white.
Price shown includes tax & shipping!
Size Chart: Available in Item Images LS LC Tee (White).
Variants:
Product features
- No Side Seams
- Classic fit.
- Runs smaller than usual.
- Shoulders are taped for improved durability.
- Made from 100% environmentally friend cotton.
- Medium fabric (6.0 oz/yd² (203 g/m²))
Disclaimer
- Due to the fabric properties, the White color variant may appear off-white rather than bright white.
