Armada Pi-Gears Cornhole Fundraiser

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Taco Bar
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$10 per mulligan (re-do) max 2 per person, must be purchased in advance or during registration. Will not be available once event has started.
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2- Social media post
1- Announcement at the event
1- Sign to be displayed at the event
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$5 for 5
Can also be purchased at the event
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15 for $10
Can also be purchased at the event
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$5 for 5
Can also be purchased at the event
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$20 for 25
Can also be purchased at the event
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Valued at $300
Cornhole board set. Can also be purchased at the event
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$
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