Armada Robotics

Hosted by

Armada Robotics

About this event

Armada Pi-Gears Cornhole Fundraiser

48922 Van Dyke Ave

Shelby Township, MI 48317, USA

Eat & Play
$50

Select "other" and $0 for donation to Zeffy


Only Eat
$25

Taco Bar

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Only Play
$25

Select "other" and $0 for donation to Zeffy


Mulligan
$10

$10 per mulligan (re-do) max 2 per person, must be purchased in advance or during registration. Will not be available once event has started.


Select "other" and $0 for donation to Zeffy

Board Sponsors
$100

2- Social media post

1- Announcement at the event

1- Sign to be displayed at the event


Select "other" and $0 for donation to Zeffy

50/50
$5

$5 for 5

Can also be purchased at the event


Select "other" and $0 for donation to Zeffy

50/50
$10

15 for $10

Can also be purchased at the event


Select "other" and $0 for donation to Zeffy

Raffle Baskets
$5

$5 for 5

Can also be purchased at the event


Select "other" and $0 for donation to Zeffy

Raffle Baskets
$20

$20 for 25

Can also be purchased at the event


Select "other" and $0 for donation to Zeffy

Cornhole Board Raffle
$20

Valued at $300

Cornhole board set. Can also be purchased at the event


Select "other" and $0 for donation to Zeffy

Add a donation for Armada Robotics

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!