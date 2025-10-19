Armando Brotherhood reprint

The Brotherhood Memorial Shirt is designed to honor the life and legacy of our dear friend and teammate, Armando. This shirt features the powerful message "Sheepdog’s Never Die, They Live On In Our Hearts Forever" on both the front and back, symbolizing Armando’s unwavering spirit and dedication.



The gold text represents honor and respect, while the purple accents pay tribute to Armando’s rank as a purple belt in Jiu Jitsu. The front features a powerful image of Armando, proudly displaying his belt, set against an American flag backdrop—a nod to his commitment to the Ethos community and his role as a protector.



On the back, the message continues with a reflection on the Sheepdog spirit—a symbol of courage, protection, and servant leadership. The closing line, "Gone, But Never Forgotten", serves as a solemn reminder of his enduring legacy.

