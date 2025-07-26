Armed Forces Day Golf Outing

5050 Byron Center Ave SW

Wyoming, MI 49519, USA

Early Bird - Team Registration (4 people)
$335
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Register your team of four for an unforgettable day on the course! This entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart rental, a meal, and participation in tournament activities for all team members. Gather your friends, colleagues, or family and join us for a fun-filled day of golf and camaraderie.

Team Registration (4 people)
$360

Register your team of four for an unforgettable day on the course! This entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart rental, a meal, and participation in tournament activities for all team members. Gather your friends, colleagues, or family and join us for a fun-filled day of golf and camaraderie.

Individual Registration
$90

Want to join the fun but don’t have a team? Register as an individual, and we’ll pair you with other golfers to create a team. It’s a great way to meet new people and enjoy a fantastic day on the course! This entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart rental, a meal, and participation in tournament activities for all team members.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing