Homes For Warriors

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Homes For Warriors

About this event

Armed Forces Memorial Match

76099 E 96th Ave

Byers, CO 80103, USA

Friday
$40
Arrive by 7:00 AM | First shots at 8:00 AM 80-shot Regional / Highpower Rifle Standard Course with sighters (88 total shots). Shooters will start in position for rapid-fire stages; sitting fired immediately after standing.
Saturday
$40
Arrive by 7:00 AM | First shots at 8:00 AM All matches fired at 600 yards.
Sunday
$50
$50 per 2-person team (only one team member needs to purchase) Arrive by 7:00 AM | First shots at 8:00 AM All team matches allow 10 rounds per shooter, unlimited sighters, and block time.
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