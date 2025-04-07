Armed Forces Memorial Match

$50 per 2-person team (only one team member needs to purchase) Arrive by 7:00 AM | First shots at 8:00 AM All team matches allow 10 rounds per shooter, unlimited sighters, and block time.

$50 per 2-person team (only one team member needs to purchase) Arrive by 7:00 AM | First shots at 8:00 AM All team matches allow 10 rounds per shooter, unlimited sighters, and block time.

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