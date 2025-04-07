Armed Forces Memorial Match

Arrive by 7:00 AM | First shots at 8:00 AM
80-shot Regional / Highpower Rifle Standard Course with sighters (88 total shots). Shooters will start in position for rapid-fire stages; sitting fired immediately after standing.
Arrive by 7:00 AM | First shots at 8:00 AM
80-shot Regional / Highpower Rifle Standard Course with sighters (88 total shots). Shooters will start in position for rapid-fire stages; sitting fired immediately after standing.
Saturday
$40
Arrive by 7:00 AM | First shots at 8:00 AM
All matches fired at 600 yards.
Arrive by 7:00 AM | First shots at 8:00 AM
All matches fired at 600 yards.
Sunday
$50
$50 per 2-person team (only one team member needs to purchase)
Arrive by 7:00 AM | First shots at 8:00 AM
All team matches allow 10 rounds per shooter, unlimited sighters, and block time.
$50 per 2-person team (only one team member needs to purchase)
Arrive by 7:00 AM | First shots at 8:00 AM
All team matches allow 10 rounds per shooter, unlimited sighters, and block time.
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