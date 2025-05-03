Armored AF Foundation

Hosted by

Armored AF Foundation

About this event

ARMOR MANIA: Maryland Legends vs Lady Dukes | Nov 8 | 5th Company Brewing

325 Front St

Perryville, MD 21903, USA

VIP EXPERIENCE (Front Row + Perks)
$50

Get the ultimate Armor Mania experience with exclusive access and first-class perks:


🪑 Front-Row Seating: Best view in the house. No crowds, no stress.

🍺 Souvenir Cup + First Drink Included: Yours to keep and enjoy.

🎟️ VIP-Only Access: Special areas, fighter meet & greets, and photo ops.


Only 45 VIP spots available: this tier always sells out fast.


Secure your premium seat before it’s gone!

GENERAL ADMISSION (Seated)
$25

Enjoy full access to the action including:

🍻 One complimentary beverage included.

🪑 Open seating (first come, first serve).

🎤 Full access to live commentary, battles, and brewery food & drinks.


Arrive early to grab the best seats, this section fills quickly!

STANDING ROOM (Event Access Only)
$15

Want to drop in and see what it’s all about? This pass is perfect for you.


🔥 Full event access: all the action, no seating required.

💪 Great for casual fans or first-timers curious about full-contact medieval combat.


Get a taste of the action: no pressure, all excitement!

Add a donation for Armored AF Foundation

$

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