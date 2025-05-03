ARMOR MANIA: Maryland Legends vs Lady Dukes | Nov 8 | 5th Company Brewing

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About this event
Perryville, MD 21903, USA
Get the ultimate Armor Mania experience with exclusive access and first-class perks:
🪑 Front-Row Seating: Best view in the house. No crowds, no stress.
🍺 Souvenir Cup + First Drink Included: Yours to keep and enjoy.
🎟️ VIP-Only Access: Special areas, fighter meet & greets, and photo ops.
Only 45 VIP spots available: this tier always sells out fast.
Secure your premium seat before it’s gone!
Enjoy full access to the action including:
🍻 One complimentary beverage included.
🪑 Open seating (first come, first serve).
🎤 Full access to live commentary, battles, and brewery food & drinks.
Arrive early to grab the best seats, this section fills quickly!
Want to drop in and see what it’s all about? This pass is perfect for you.
🔥 Full event access: all the action, no seating required.
💪 Great for casual fans or first-timers curious about full-contact medieval combat.
Get a taste of the action: no pressure, all excitement!
$
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