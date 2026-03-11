Armstrong Girls Golf Shop

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Nike Dry Franchise polo in white. Embroidered with Falcons Golf logo. Size Women's Medium.
Dri-FIT technology helps keep you dry and comfortable. Collar and 3-button placket have a classic look and feel. Modern moisture-wicking technology for lasting comfort.
White Nike cap with embroidered Armstrong logo.
Maximum breathability is achieved with Dri-FIT moisture management technology and perforated mid and back panels.
Please note: Although this cap is noted as M/L on the label, it is only offered in one size. It is One Size Fits All (OSFA).
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