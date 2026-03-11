Armstrong Girls Golf

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Armstrong Girls Golf

About this shop

Armstrong Girls Golf Shop

Team Polo with Embroidered Logo item
Team Polo with Embroidered Logo
$40

Nike Dry Franchise polo in white. Embroidered with Falcons Golf logo. Size Women's Medium.


Dri-FIT technology helps keep you dry and comfortable. Collar and 3-button placket have a classic look and feel. Modern moisture-wicking technology for lasting comfort.

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Nike Dri-FIT Performance Cap with Embroidered Logo item
Nike Dri-FIT Performance Cap with Embroidered Logo item
Nike Dri-FIT Performance Cap with Embroidered Logo
$25

White Nike cap with embroidered Armstrong logo.


Maximum breathability is achieved with Dri-FIT moisture management technology and perforated mid and back panels.

  • 100% Dri-FIT polyester
  • Unstructured
  • Low-profile
  • Contrast underbill reduces sun glare
  • Hook and loop closure
  • Contrast embroidered Swoosh logo on the bill and center back

Please note: Although this cap is noted as M/L on the label, it is only offered in one size. It is One Size Fits All (OSFA).


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