Veteran Social Club
Army Navy Game Watchparty!
200 S Green Valley Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89012
Military/Veteran Admission
free
America's Game!
America's Game!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Military/Veteran Spouse
free
America's Game!
America's Game!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Civilian Supporter
$20
Thank you for your support! Your ticket includes a drink ticket and a meal ticket!
Thank you for your support! Your ticket includes a drink ticket and a meal ticket!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Table Sponsor
$250
Thank you for your support!
Thank you for your support!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Patio Sponsor
$500
Sponsor the entire patio. Make it your own and give a shoutout to your sponsorship/business during our halftime competition!
Sponsor the entire patio. Make it your own and give a shoutout to your sponsorship/business during our halftime competition!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout