Army Navy Game Watchparty!

200 S Green Valley Pkwy

Henderson, NV 89012

Military/Veteran Admission
free
America's Game!
Military/Veteran Spouse
free
Civilian Supporter
$20
Thank you for your support! Your ticket includes a drink ticket and a meal ticket!
Table Sponsor
$250
Thank you for your support!
Patio Sponsor
$500
Sponsor the entire patio. Make it your own and give a shoutout to your sponsorship/business during our halftime competition!
