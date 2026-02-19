Arno Elementary Spring Fling!

Hosted by
🌼 ARNO SPRING FLING 🌼
Calling all Arno students and their grown-ups! Get ready for a groovy night of music, dancing, delicious food, and sweet springtime fun at our Spring Fling! 🌸💃🕺
📅 April 23
⏰ 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
📍 Allen Park High School Gymnasium and Cafeteria
Break out your tie-dye, flash those peace signs, and come dance the night away with friends and family! 🌈✌🏼
🎟 Arno Students Only
Spots are limited — RSVP now to save your place on the dance floor!
Make sure you purchase one ticket for each person attending the dance!
Let’s make it a far-out night full of smiles, music, and unforgettable memories! 💕🎶✨
