Arno Elementary Spring Fling!

18401 Champaign Rd

Allen Park, MI 48101, USA

General Admission
$15

🌼 ARNO SPRING FLING 🌼


Calling all Arno students and their grown-ups! Get ready for a groovy night of music, dancing, delicious food, and sweet springtime fun at our Spring Fling! 🌸💃🕺


📅 April 23

⏰ 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 Allen Park High School Gymnasium and Cafeteria


Break out your tie-dye, flash those peace signs, and come dance the night away with friends and family! 🌈✌🏼


🎟 Arno Students Only

Spots are limited — RSVP now to save your place on the dance floor!


Make sure you purchase one ticket for each person attending the dance!


Let’s make it a far-out night full of smiles, music, and unforgettable memories! 💕🎶✨

