Aronos Research Club Inc's Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: February 28 at PST
This membership will include your membership to the California Federation of Women's Clubs (CFWC) $10 and the General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC).$15 To the Aronos Club $15.00
Renews yearly on: February 28 at PST
Friends of Aronos(FOA) are not members of California Federation or General Federation of Women's Clubs (CFWC/GFWC). As a FOA you are able to attend all meetings and serve on Committees and volunteer. All of the proceeds will go to support the Clubhouse Building.
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