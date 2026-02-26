Aronos Research Club Inc

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Aronos Research Club Inc

About the memberships

Aronos Research Club Inc's Memberships

Aronos/CFWC Membership
$40

Renews yearly on: February 28 at PST

This membership will include your membership to the California Federation of Women's Clubs (CFWC) $10 and the General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC).$15 To the Aronos Club $15.00

Friends of Aronos
$25

Renews yearly on: February 28 at PST

Friends of Aronos(FOA) are not members of California Federation or General Federation of Women's Clubs (CFWC/GFWC). As a FOA you are able to attend all meetings and serve on Committees and volunteer. All of the proceeds will go to support the Clubhouse Building.

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