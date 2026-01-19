AROO Golf Classic

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About this event
For the Individual golfer looking to join the pack. WE HAVE A TEAM FOR YOU! You make an immediate impact with your keen instinct...and The Ultimate Mulligan Package, included with entry fee.
*Admin note: AROO uses Zeffy so 100% of your donation goes to the animals. Zeffy gives donors the option to pay the processing fee cost so they can stay free to non-profits. This feature is optional and can be adjusted at the point of sale.
For the team who steps onto the course like it’s a runway. Your swing might be questionable, your scorecard might be tragic, but good grief you look fantastic doing it. The Ultimate Mulligan Package pairs nicely with this 4some and is yours at no additional bones!
*Admin note: AROO uses Zeffy so 100% of your donation goes to the animals. Zeffy gives donors the option to pay the processing fee cost so they can stay free to non-profits. This feature is optional and can be adjusted at the point of sale.
This is what you get with your entry fee:
Package includes: 2 Mulligans per player, 1 Throw per player, 36 in. string putt for 4some. A smile on every face!
cannon
marg/jello shots
AROO ball game,
and more
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!