AROO Golf Classic

For the Individual golfer looking to join the pack. WE HAVE A TEAM FOR YOU! You make an immediate impact with your keen instinct...and The Ultimate Mulligan Package, included with entry fee.

*Admin note: AROO uses Zeffy so 100% of your donation goes to the animals. Zeffy gives donors the option to pay the processing fee cost so they can stay free to non-profits. This feature is optional and can be adjusted at the point of sale.