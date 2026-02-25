Animal Rescue & Outreach Organization (AROO)

Hosted by

Animal Rescue & Outreach Organization (AROO)

About this event

AROO Golf Classic - Friends of AROO Donor (FAD)

11352 H G Trueman Rd

Lusby, MD 20657, USA

Great Dane Sponsor
$5,000

Great Dane Sponsor - $5,000

•Two foursomes in the tournament

•3’ x 6’ Sponsor Banner, two tee signs and two golf cart signs

•Prominent logo placement on event signage, advertising and social media promotions

Mastiff Sponsor
$3,000

Mastiff Sponsor - $3,000

•One foursome in the tournament

•Two tee signs and two golf cart signs

•Logo placement on event signage, advertising and social media promotions

German Shepard Sponsor
$1,500

German Shepherd Sponsor - $1,500

•Two tee signs and two golf cart signs

•Logo placement on event signage, event advertising and social media promotions

St Bernard Thirst Aid Sponsor
$1,000

St Bernard Thirst Aid Sponsor - $1,000  (4 available)

•Logo on beverage cart and beverage hole signage

•Recognition on event signage and social media promotions

Bulldog Sponsor
$750

Bulldog Sponsor - $750 (4 available)

•Contest signage branding.

•Closest to the pin (men and women)

•Long drive (men and women)

•Social media recognition

Corgi Sponsor
$300

Corgi Sponsor - $300

•One tee sign and one golf cart sign

•Social media recognition

Chihuahua
$150

Chihuahua Sponsor - $150

•One tee sign

•Social media recognition

Add a donation for Animal Rescue & Outreach Organization (AROO)

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