AROO Golf Classic - Friends of AROO Donor (FAD)

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About this event
Great Dane Sponsor - $5,000
•Two foursomes in the tournament
•3’ x 6’ Sponsor Banner, two tee signs and two golf cart signs
•Prominent logo placement on event signage, advertising and social media promotions
Mastiff Sponsor - $3,000
•One foursome in the tournament
•Two tee signs and two golf cart signs
•Logo placement on event signage, advertising and social media promotions
German Shepherd Sponsor - $1,500
•Two tee signs and two golf cart signs
•Logo placement on event signage, event advertising and social media promotions
St Bernard Thirst Aid Sponsor - $1,000 (4 available)
•Logo on beverage cart and beverage hole signage
•Recognition on event signage and social media promotions
Bulldog Sponsor - $750 (4 available)
•Contest signage branding.
•Closest to the pin (men and women)
•Long drive (men and women)
•Social media recognition
Corgi Sponsor - $300
•One tee sign and one golf cart sign
•Social media recognition
Chihuahua Sponsor - $150
•One tee sign
•Social media recognition
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