Around The Bend Farms - CSA Benefit program

Bend CSA - small share
$750

4-6 fresh produce items per week for 20 weeks. This CSA may only be picked up in Bend. Your produce will always be freshly picked for your pick up!

Bend CSA - Large share
$1,100

6-8 fresh produce items per week for 20 weeks. This CSA may only be picked up in Bend. Your produce will always be freshly picked for your pick up!

Bend CSA - Pay it Forward!
$1,850

You'll receive one small and one large CSA for 20 weeks, and you have the option to decide which one you desire to donate. This CSA may only be picked up in Bend. Your produce will always be freshly picked for your pick up!

Madras CSA - small share
$550

4-6 fresh produce items per week for 20 weeks. This CSA may only be picked up in Madras. Your produce will always be freshly picked for your pick up!

Madras CSA - Large share
$700

6-8 fresh produce items per week for 20 weeks. This CSA may only be picked up in Madras. Your produce will always be freshly picked for your pick up!

Madras CSA - Pay it Forward!
$1,250

You'll receive one small and one large CSA for 20 weeks, and you have the option to decide which one you desire to donate. This CSA may only be picked up in Madras. Your produce will always be freshly picked for your pick up!

