Around The Bend Farms - CSA Benefit program

4-6 fresh produce items per week for 20 weeks. This CSA may only be picked up in Bend. Your produce will always be freshly picked for your pick up!
6-8 fresh produce items per week for 20 weeks. This CSA may only be picked up in Bend. Your produce will always be freshly picked for your pick up!
You'll receive one small and one large CSA for 20 weeks, and you have the option to decide which one you desire to donate. This CSA may only be picked up in Bend. Your produce will always be freshly picked for your pick up!
4-6 fresh produce items per week for 20 weeks. This CSA may only be picked up in Madras. Your produce will always be freshly picked for your pick up!
6-8 fresh produce items per week for 20 weeks. This CSA may only be picked up in Madras. Your produce will always be freshly picked for your pick up!
You'll receive one small and one large CSA for 20 weeks, and you have the option to decide which one you desire to donate. This CSA may only be picked up in Madras. Your produce will always be freshly picked for your pick up!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!