Around the Curtain Community Children's Theatre's Class Registration

Join us every Thursday from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM for a fun and creative sewing class designed especially for homeschoolers! Whether you're a beginner or have some sewing experience, this class will guide you through the basics of sewing, including how to use a sewing machine, hand stitching, reading patterns, and creating your own projects.

Students will develop practical skills, build confidence, and enjoy the satisfaction of making handmade items. This class encourages creativity, patience, and problem-solving in a supportive and relaxed environment.

Please note: Some additional materials and supplies may be needed for certain projects throughout the course. A materials list will be provided in advance, and families should plan to provide basic sewing supplies such as fabric, thread, scissors, and notions as required.





Come stitch, learn, and create with us every Thursday morning—let’s make something wonderful together!