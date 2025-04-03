Around the Curtain Community Children's Theatre's Class Registration

This class is meant for actors who have never done theater or who have been in just a few (2 or 3) plays. We will learn the basic fundamentals: blocking, character development, improvisation, movement, voice, listening and auditioning. We will utilize theater games and techniques to get students ready for the stage.
Times: Tuesdays 4:45 - 5:30
Instructor: Kati Samargia
Ages: 9 and up
Minimum Enrollment: 5
All bands and musicians have a beginning! Open this door of opportunity for your student this semester with any band instrument of their choice in Beginning Band! Students will learn the basics of their instrument as well as how to work together as a team to make music.
Students are responsible for their music book and instrument.
Students are required to also be enrolled in an ATC Theory 1 or an equivalent approved by the instructor.
Times: Tuesdays 3:30 - 4:30
Instructor: Beth Sullivan
Ages: 10 and up
Minimum Enrollment: 5
Props, costume, makeup, oh, my! Pull back the curtain and dive into a world like none other as we learn through doing in this hands on, backstage experience. This class will get down and dirty, so be sure to wear clothes that are comfortable and alright getting paint on!
Times: Tuesdays 5:00 - 6:30
Instructor: Jennifier Blair & Kristin Wales
Ages: 8 and up
Minimum Enrollment: 5
Readers are invited to explore the poignant themes of innocence, friendship, and the impacts of war through the eyes of young Bruno, the son of a Nazi officer, as we read together The Boy in the Striped Pajamas. Members will engage in discussions and activities about the historical context of the Holocaust, the moral dilemmas presented in the story, and the symbolism of the fence that separates Bruno from his friend Shmuel. This book was chosen in conjunction with our fall production of the Sound of Music. If time allows, we will read The Book Thief as we strive to foster a deeper understanding of empathy and the consequences of decisions and prejudice.
Times: Tuesdays 10:00 - 10:45
Leaders: Anna Nicely & Kristin Wales
Ages: Any that parent deems appropriate for the Boy in the Striped Pajamas book
Cost: $25 plus own copy of the book
Grab your funny hat and get ready to roll on the floor as aspiring comedians and performers work to enhance their comedic skills. Students will work on the fundamentals of sketch comedy, including character development, timing, and punchline creation. Through a mix of improvisation, group exercises, and study/performance of classic comedy skits, we will collaborate and emphasize creativity in all comedic styles.
Times: TBD depending on the registration of the group. The group will submit times in the week that work to determine 1 - 2 regular meetups each week.
Instructor: Irene Prue (Student Director); ATC Directors overseers and advisors
Minimum Enrollment: 4
Cost: $125
This course explores the development of human societies from prehistoric times to the dawn of the modern era, emphasizing key cultural, social, political, and economic transformations across various regions. Students will examine major civilizations, including Mesopotamia, Egypt, the Indus Valley, China, Greece, Rome, and the Americas, and analyze their interactions through trade, war, and cultural exchange. The course also addresses themes such as religion, technological advancements, and the impact of geography on societal evolution, encouraging critical thinking about the interconnectedness of historical narratives and the foundations of contemporary global society. This is a for credit course and will have assignments and requirements outside of class time.
Times: Fridays 1:30 - 2:30
Instructor: Anna Nicely
Ages: For Credit Class for Older Students (Middle and High School or those up to the a higher level course)
Explore the lives and works of art masters from VanGogh to Warhol. In this elementary art history class, students will be introduced to a variety of artists and techniques through project-based studies.
Times: Thursdays 10:00 - 10:50
Instructor: Jennifier Blair
Grades: K - 4th
Minimum Enrollment: 5
The definition of hodgepodge is a random assortment of things. Hodgepodge art is a random assortment of creativity; painting, sculpting, 3-dimensional projects, mosaics, drawing, crafting, etc... Each week the artists will explore different mediums and creative ideas to make their projects come to life. Art can be created from anything when you let imagination and inspiration be your guide. Please note: This class could be messy, so please dress accordingly.
Times: Fridays, 1:30 - 2:30
Instructor: Lori Brenizer
Grades: 4th - 12th
Minimum Enrollment: 5
This course provides an in-depth exploration of kinesiology and injury prevention, focusing on the mechanics of human movement and the physiological responses of the body to physical activity. Students will study the principles of biomechanics, the anatomy and physiology of muscles and joints, and the factors contributing to athletic injuries. Emphasis will be placed on assessing movement patterns, identifying risk factors for injuries, and implementing effective injury prevention strategies. Through practice assessments and case studies, students will gain the skills to develop safe and effective techniques that promote physical health and enhance all forms of performance, artistic and athletic.
Times: Wednesdays 11:30 - 12:30 (6 Week Course)
Instructor: David Herriott
Minimum Enrolment: 4
This class is meant for actors who have taken a beginning acting class before or who have been in 4 or more plays. We will review the basic fundamentals of acting, as well digging deeper into character development, blocking, accents, cold readings, monologues, auditioning and movement in order to continue growing as performers.
Times: Tuesdays 5:30 - 6:15
Instructor: Kati Samargia
Ages: 9 and up
Minimum Enrollment: 5
Bigfoot. Mothman. The Loch Ness Monster. Do they exist? Each week, prepare to dive into the unusual world of cryptozoology; from the folklore and history behind these creatures to modern day sightings and beliefs.
Times: Tuesdays 2:15 - 3:15
Instructor: Kristin Wales
Ages: 10 and up
Minimum Enrollment: 4
Introductory Spanish will teach the kids basic Spanish skills. Numbers, dates, how to start a conversation, how to ask questions, explain who you are and what you like, the present tense, and a little bit more.
Times: Tuesdays 1:15 - 2:15
Instructor: Diana Prue
Singers in Grades 3rd through 8 (7th & 8th option for either choir) will be taught to value and experience excellent singing through musical activities which develop skills, sharing, self-expression, and personal growth. Students will learn to read basic rhythms and melodies. We will learn a variety of songs that will be presented in our Studio Showcase at the end of the semester.
Students are required to attend 80% of rehearsals to participate in performances and are able to receive homeschool credit and grades. All participants responsible for performance.
Times: Tuesdays 12:00 - 1:00
Instructor: Dr. Rebecca Whited & Jackie Henderson
Grades: 3rd - 8th (7th & 8th have option of Junior and/or Senior Choir)
This class is meant for our littlest thespians who have a desire to learn what it takes to be on the big stage! We will learn the basics of acting by fostering imagination through playful activities such as role-playing, pantomime, and simple story reenactments— focusing on basic concepts like different characters, emotions, and physical movement, while ensuring a fun and supportive environment to build confidence and encourage creativity!
Times: Tuesdays 3:15-4:00
Instructor: Kristin Wales
Ages: 4-8
Minimum Enrollment: 5
Immerse your little ballerina in a class designed just for them that focuses on teaching the basics of ballet! This is the perfect class to decide if dance is the right direction to take, without all of the expense.
Times: Fridays 9:30 - 10:20
Instructor: Lily Smith
Ages: 3 to 5
Minimum Enrollment: 5
This class is for our littles, 2nd grade and under who want to learn some basic Spanish. We will "travel" through some Latin America countries and learn basic words, like shapes, numbers, colors while playing games and singing songs.
Times: Tuesdays 12:15 - 12:45
Instructor: Diana Prue
Ages: 2nd and under
Minimum Enrollment: 4
This course teaches note reading, rhythms, time signatures, intervals, and ear training. A workbook may be required for this course. Purchase of workbook required: Music Theory 1 should purchase “Complete Essentials of Music Theory “. Alfred publishing by Surmani, Farnum, Manus.
Times: Fridays 10:30 - 11:20
Instructor: Dr. Rebecca Whited/Anna Nicely
Grades: 4th and up
Minimum Enrollment: 4
This course continues the study of notes, Key signatures, Circle of Fifths, and musical forms.
Times: Fridays 10:30 - 11:20
Instructor: Dr. Rebecca Whited/Anna Nicely
Grades: 4th and up
Minimum Enrollment: 4
Prerequisite course: Music Theory 1
Times: Fridays 11:30 - 12:20
Instructor: Dr. Rebecca Whited
Grades: 4th and up
Minimum Enrollment: 3
Prerequisite: Music Theory 2 or Proficiency Test
Primary Choir students will learn the fundamentals of music through singing and playing instruments. Students will also prepare 2-3 songs in class to perform towards the end of the semester. (Students younger than 5 may be selected on a case by case basis). Students are required to attend 80% of rehearsals to participate in performances, and are able to receive homeschool credit and grades. All participants responsible for performance sash/tie.
Times: Tuesdays 11:15 - 11:50
Instructor: Becky Alatorre
Grades: PreK - 2nd
Minimum Enrollment: 6
Ever wondered about the radio theatre world? Look no further! Step off the stage and into the theatre of pure imagination as we explore the unique and exciting world of radio theatre! Students will discover voice acting, learn applicable technical skills, and record their performances to be aired on the ATC podcast! This class is a mix of lecture, rehearsal, performance, and hands-on experiences.
Times: Fridays 3:30 - 4:30
Instructor: ATC Directors
Grades: 4th and up
Minimum Enrollment: 4
Do you have a story in your head that you know would make a phenomenal stage show? Join ATC each week as we learn the ins and outs of the parts of a script and what it takes to create your very own script. Students are required to bring a laptop or tablet each week.
To receive credit and grades, students must attend 80% of scheduled classes.
Times: Tuesdays 11:00 - 12:00
Instructor: Kristin Wales
Grades: 6th - 12th
Minimum Enrollment: 4
Singers in Grades (7-8*) 9 - 12 will continue in their musical journey through song. These singers of varying levels of interest and ability will explore vocal technique, choral tone, sight-reading and performance techniques. The Senior Choir participates in the end of the semester Studio Showcase.
Students are required to attend 80% of rehearsals to participate in performances, and are able to receive homeschool credit and grades. All participants responsible for performance sash/tie.
Times: Tuesdays 1:15 - 2:15
Instructor: Dr. Rebecca Whited
Grades: 7th - 12th
This beginner ballet class is designed for both teens and adults (potential for younger on case by case basis), providing a welcoming environment to explore the fundamentals of ballet technique. Students will learn basic positions, movements, and combinations while focusing on developing strength, flexibility, and posture, encouraging students to express themselves through dance and enjoy dancing to the music. Whether you are looking to improve your fitness, gain a deeper appreciation for dance, or simply try something new, this class offers a supportive atmosphere for all skills levels. No previous dance experience required.
Times: Wednesdays 10:00 - 11:30
Instructor: David Herriott
Minimum Enrollment: 8
“Good history is intellectual history.” Learn history through the eyes of those that experienced it as students will tackle their various individuals from throughout the centuries and bring them to life! This class will cover a wide range of topics and center around discovering the perspectives of historical figures.
Time: Fridays 2:30 - 3:30
Instructor: Anna Nicely
Grades: 4th and up
Minimum Enrollment: 5
Join us every Thursday from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM for a fun and creative sewing class designed especially for homeschoolers! Whether you're a beginner or have some sewing experience, this class will guide you through the basics of sewing, including how to use a sewing machine, hand stitching, reading patterns, and creating your own projects.
Students will develop practical skills, build confidence, and enjoy the satisfaction of making handmade items. This class encourages creativity, patience, and problem-solving in a supportive and relaxed environment.
Please note: Some additional materials and supplies may be needed for certain projects throughout the course. A materials list will be provided in advance, and families should plan to provide basic sewing supplies such as fabric, thread, scissors, and notions as required.
Come stitch, learn, and create with us every Thursday morning—let’s make something wonderful together!
