Around The World Event

*ALL attendees 4 years and older must purchase a ticket to enter. Ages 3 and under are free.
*ALL attendees 4 years and older must purchase a ticket to enter. Ages 3 and under are free.
Family Pass Pack
$45
Includes 4 admission tickets + 25 food/craft tickets + 4 raffle tickets. A $57 value! (MOST food items/crafts at the country booths will be sold for 1-5 tickets/item).
Includes 4 admission tickets + 25 food/craft tickets + 4 raffle tickets. A $57 value! (MOST food items/crafts at the country booths will be sold for 1-5 tickets/item).
Food/Craft Ticket Pack
$20
Includes 25 food/craft tickets - A $25 value! (MOST food items/crafts at the country booths will be sold for 1-5 tickets/item).
Includes 25 food/craft tickets - A $25 value! (MOST food items/crafts at the country booths will be sold for 1-5 tickets/item).
Raffle Ticket
$3
We will have at least 10 raffle baskets at the event with different themes, including Boston sports teams, toys, cooking, Mr Beast, Hello Kitty and more!. You do not need to be present to win, but you must be present to enter your raffle ticket into the drawing of your choice.
We will have at least 10 raffle baskets at the event with different themes, including Boston sports teams, toys, cooking, Mr Beast, Hello Kitty and more!. You do not need to be present to win, but you must be present to enter your raffle ticket into the drawing of your choice.
MEGA RAFFLE TICKET-Private Wine Tasting Class for 20 people
$10
Enjoy a Private Wine Tasting Class at Total Wine & More in Everett. A $600 value!
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing.
One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
You DO NOT need to be present at the event to enter this raffle. Any tickets purchased in advance for this raffle will automatically be placed in the drawing.
Enjoy a Private Wine Tasting Class at Total Wine & More in Everett. A $600 value!
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing.
One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
You DO NOT need to be present at the event to enter this raffle. Any tickets purchased in advance for this raffle will automatically be placed in the drawing.
MEGA RAFFLE TICKET- Two hour Party Package for 30 people
$10
Enjoy a two hour party package at the Game Room at the Clubhouse, a premier indoor entertainment space in Middleton for up to 30 people! A $1000 value!
You DO NOT need to be present at the event to enter this raffle. Any tickets purchased in advance for this raffle will automatically be placed in the drawing.
Enjoy a two hour party package at the Game Room at the Clubhouse, a premier indoor entertainment space in Middleton for up to 30 people! A $1000 value!
You DO NOT need to be present at the event to enter this raffle. Any tickets purchased in advance for this raffle will automatically be placed in the drawing.
MEGA Raffle Ticket - Eat & Play Fun Day
$10
Enjoy an afternoon and evening of fun! This raffle includes: a certificate for up to 5 people to Boda Borg (Malden) for two hour admission + a $200 gift certificate to All Seasons Table (Malden) + a voucher for two tickets to an upcoming show at the Boston Stage Company. A $450 value!
Enjoy an afternoon and evening of fun! This raffle includes: a certificate for up to 5 people to Boda Borg (Malden) for two hour admission + a $200 gift certificate to All Seasons Table (Malden) + a voucher for two tickets to an upcoming show at the Boston Stage Company. A $450 value!
Add a donation for Mystic Valley Regional Charter School PTO
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!