Around The World Event

Enjoy a Private Wine Tasting Class at Total Wine & More in Everett. A $600 value! Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. You DO NOT need to be present at the event to enter this raffle. Any tickets purchased in advance for this raffle will automatically be placed in the drawing.

