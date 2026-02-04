Around the World - MVRCS PTO - 2026

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About this event
$
*ALL attendees 4 years and older must purchase a ticket to enter. Ages 3 and under are free.
(Tickets at the door are $5 each)
ncludes 4 admission tickets + 25 food/craft tickets + 4 raffle tickets. A $57 value! (MOST food items/crafts at the country booths will be sold for 1-5 tickets/item)
Includes 25 food/craft tickets - A $25 value! (MOST food items/crafts at the country booths will be sold for 1-5 tickets/item).
We will have at least 10 raffle baskets at the event with different themes, including Boston sports teams, STEM toys, Movie night, Game night, Beyblades, , Squishmallows, College ready and more!. You do not need to be present to win, but you must be present to enter your raffle ticket into the drawing of your choice.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!