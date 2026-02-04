Mystic Valley Regional Charter School PTO

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Mystic Valley Regional Charter School PTO

About this event

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Around the World - MVRCS PTO - 2026

576 Eastern Ave

Malden, MA 02148, USA

Add a donation for Mystic Valley Regional Charter School PTO

$

Advance Purchase Admission Tickets
$4

*ALL attendees 4 years and older must purchase a ticket to enter. Ages 3 and under are free.


(Tickets at the door are $5 each)

Family Pass Pack
$45

ncludes 4 admission tickets + 25 food/craft tickets + 4 raffle tickets. A $57 value! (MOST food items/crafts at the country booths will be sold for 1-5 tickets/item)

Food/Craft Ticket Pack
$20

Includes 25 food/craft tickets - A $25 value! (MOST food items/crafts at the country booths will be sold for 1-5 tickets/item).

Raffle Ticket
$3

We will have at least 10 raffle baskets at the event with different themes, including Boston sports teams, STEM toys, Movie night, Game night, Beyblades, , Squishmallows, College ready and more!. You do not need to be present to win, but you must be present to enter your raffle ticket into the drawing of your choice.

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