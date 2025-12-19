Hosted by

Singing in Seattle Choir

About this event

Around The World Spring Concert

1715 Maple Vly Hwy

Renton, WA 98057, USA

General Admission - Early Bird (Until March 8th)
$30
Available until Mar 9

Grants Early Bird entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

General Admission
$40
Available until Jun 13

Grants Early Admission entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

General Admission - the day of the event
$50

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Seniors (65+)
$20

Grants discounted entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Youth (5-12)
$10

Grants discounted entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Children under 5
Free

Grants free entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Add a donation for Singing in Seattle Choir

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!